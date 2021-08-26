Eva Green: 10 curiosities about the Penny Dreadful actress

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

A multifaceted, extraordinary, mysterious actress. Watching Eva Green step into her roles is almost a mystical experience. From the mysterious and sensual Vesper’s Casino Royale, which made it known even to those who had let it slip in T.he Dreamers – The Dreamers by Bertolucci, up to masterful Vanessa Ives in the tv series Penny Dreadful it is impossible to remain immune to its charm.

When he does not recite, however, lhe French-born actress loves a quiet life, away from the spotlight. She may seem almost otherworldly, with that slightly dark look and magnetic eyes, but in reality she is very shy and reserved. An actress truly waiting to be discovered!

Let’s find out some curiosities about the actress Eva Green from the TV series I Luminari

1. Eva Green is a daughter of art

Eva Green she is the daughter of Marlène Jobert, an actress, and Walter Green, a dentist. His family has Franco-Algerian (from his mother) and Swedish (from his father) origins. Additionally, his father has origins that include Spanish and Jewish roots. AND the granddaughter of Charles Jobert and Georges Lunghini. She is also a cousin of the actress and singer Elsa Lughini (the mothers of the two actresses are sisters).

She has a twin sister but she doesn’t look like her at all. The latter is married to an Italian count and the two live in Norway raising horses.

2. He has a great passion for music

The actress he studied piano and flute, during his youth, both tools that he has learned to master with some skill. To make matters worse, she was also able to compose some melodies for both piano and flute. In short, if she hadn’t become an actress we would certainly have seen her on some stage!

3. His parents did not want him to work with Bertolucci

Eva Green in The Dreamers

The Eva Green’s debut film, what made her famous, was certainly The Dreamers – The Dreamers by Bernardo Bertolucci from 2003. The parents remembered the traumatic experience of Maria Schneider, which had been greatly tested by her experience in filming Last Tango in Paris, also directed by Bertolucci.

Speaking about her experience with the Italian director, Eva Green said:

“In life I am a very private person. Yet I remember that seeing Bertolucci’s film I did not think it was pornographic: it is not vulgar, it is not sick. I trusted him. […] I felt comfortable in the sex scenes too. Although I admit I felt uncomfortable thinking my family would see them.

4. She is a natural blonde

Although it’s hard to believe, get used as we are to seeing her with that dark hair, actually Eva Green is a natural blonde. Yes is dyed her hair for the first time when she was 14 thinking that the pale complexion of his skin was more suited to a dark tint. It hasn’t returned to its natural color since, unless it was needed for a film.

5. Protagonist of the 2015 Campari Calendar

The charm of Eva Green has often been contested by fashion brands or simply by brands known for having her as the face of their advertising campaigns. The actress was in fact representative of Montblanc, Breil, Emporio Armani, Lancôme, Heineken and even of Christian Dior’s Midnight Poison perfume.

One of the best known brands that used his face, however, it was the Campari calendar of 2015, of which the actress was the protagonist.

6. Eva Green doesn’t like the “worldly” life

When she is not shooting a movie or is in a sparkling Elie Saab dress on some red carpet, the French actress has admitted that she does not like the “busy” life very much. According to him, he prefers to spend time quietly at home.

It is no coincidence that the actress does not even have her own social accounts. There are no official Eva Green accounts either on Instagram or on Facebook or Twitter. The only “digital” delight to which she lets herself go are the messages: she confessed that she really likes texting!

6. And she doesn’t like Los Angeles

Fame often involves trade-offs, such as moving to Los Angeles, to have easier access to any auditions or meetings with registers and potential collaborations. Unfortunately LA life isn’t really for Eva Green, who confessed to spending some time in the Californian city for business meetings but who would never live there.

“It’s a really cruel, hierarchical place. If you are in the middle, you are a shit, and if you are at the bottom you are a nobody. People don’t know anything about anything that doesn’t come from Hollywood. No one has ever heard of anything other than the Bond movie, because it made a lot of money. I’m the Bond girl. As if you had it printed on my forehead. “

8. She is obviously a huge Tim Burton fan

Always the actress she was a huge Tim Burton fan. The actress revealed that she has always dreamed of working with him and that she greatly admired his way of working. The two hyear had the opportunity to “meet” on the set of various films in which the director directed it: Dark Shadows, in 2012, Miss Peregrine – Home for the Special Boys in 2016 and more recently Dumbo of Disney, in 2019.

9. Eva Green has a crush on Jack Nicholson

During the video interview with W Magazine he admitted to having always had a kind of “crush” on actor Jack Nicholson. Saw him acting in Shining when she was very young, and the movie had upset her a lot. After, however, when she reviewed the film a couple of times Nicholson’s skill struck her. He even admitted that he decided to start acting precisely because of Nicholson.

Eva Green in The Luminaries

10. Has “particular” and a little “posh” hobbies

Just like her lifestyle, hers too hobbies are rather “quiet”. The actress loves go for a run and do pilates. His hobbies, on the other hand, are collecting and art. It is no coincidence, in fact, that he loves to collect works of art and religious icons and to relax he prefers to take a tour of museums.

What don’t you like instead? Shopping.

