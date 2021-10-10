Eva Green: 10 things you don’t know about the actress







Eva Green she is considered one of the sexiest women in the world and one of the best actresses in cinema. After studying acting for several years, he was successful thanks to Bertolucci and his The Dreamers, a film that made her known internationally. French actress, and also a model, there are many things about her that are unknown

Here, then, are ten things you didn’t know about Eva Green.







Eva Green: film and career

1. Eva Green is a French actress. Eva Green’s first film was The Dreamers – The dreamers. After Bertolucci’s film, Green took part in the cast of films such as Arsenius Lupen (2004), in The Crusades – Kingdon of Heaven (2005) and Casino Royale (2006), becoming the fifth French actress to play a bond girl. Later he reads in The Golden Compass (2007), Franklyn (2008) and Womb (2010). In 2012 she was cast to be the antagonist of the film Dark Shadows from Tim Burton, with Johnny Depp And Helena Bonham Carter. He then starred in 300 – Rise of an Empire (2014), Sin City – A woman to kill for (2014), Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children (2016), What I don’t know about her (2017) and Dumbo (2018).

2. He also acted for television. Over the years, Green has also dedicated herself to television, starring first in some episodes of the series Camelot (2011), later landing the role of Vanessa Ives in Penny Dreadful (2014-2016), a series that allows her to gain further popularity and numerous awards. In 2020 he instead starred in the miniseries The Luminaries – Destiny in the stars. She will soon return to acting for television in the series Liaison.

3. He has numerous projects in the pipeline. Currently the actress boasts several projects in progress, whose release is expected in the near future. Among these are the films Walnut, thriller genre, e Les Trois Mousquetaires, where she will play Milady alongside well-known actors such as Vincent Cassel, Louis Garrel, Vicky Krieps And Romain Duris. He will soon participate in the filming of To Patriot, film set in a dystopian future, where he will star alongside Helen Hunt And Charles Dance.

Eva Green in The Dreamers

4. Eva Green was advised against filming The Dreamers. Bernardo Bertolucci’s 2003 film was Eva Green’s film debut, a film for which she studied for two months with an English coach to improve her language. With this film, Green has garnered a lot of positive acclaim, also attracting considerable attention from the male audience for her frontal nude scenes in several scenes of the film. For the role of Isabelle, her family and her agent advised her to refuse, for fear that her career could have the same fate as Maria Schneider’s after Last Tango in Paris.

Eva Green in Casino Royale

5. He got great praise for his role. Thanks to Casino Royale, Eva Green was named the 20th sexiest woman in the world by Maxim. Raven hair, clear eyes, statuesque physique and a touch of mischief have made Eva Green one of the sexiest women in the world. Certainly its erotic charge was highlighted by The Dreamers, but over the years she has managed to refine it and to be almost unconsciously hot. Thanks to these qualities, in 2007 she became the testimonial of the perfume Midnight Poison from Dior, she was model for Armani And Lancôme and in 2015 she was chosen as the protagonist for the calendar Pirelli.

6. It appears in the film only after a long time from the beginning. Despite being indicated as one of the main protagonists of the film, Green in the role of Vesper Lynd appears only fifty-eight minutes after the beginning of the film. This has not prevented her from establishing herself as a much loved character and one of the most loved of those featured in the new films. Even today many fans do not fail to show a certain nostalgia for her, demonstrating the great impact had by the character.

Eva Green in Sin City

7. Had no problems with nude scenes. Eva Green was asked if she ever had any trepidation about showing herself so naked in the film Sin City – A woman to kill for. In this regard, the actress stated “Any actor and any actress is very nervous when we have to do that kind of scene. The way my character uses sexuality to get men and uses men isn’t free, it’s part of his character. But it’s also unrealistic. It is art. Robert lights it up like this. He promised me there would be a lot of shadows and stuff and things would be added in post. This was very important for me ”.

Eva Green: who is her partner

8. She is very private. Regarding her love life, the actress has always been as reserved as possible. It is known that she was linked for 5 years, from 2005 to 2009, to Marton Csokas, a New Zealand actor who played Celeborn in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings and who starred in The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven, where he met Eva Green, Alice in Wonderland, Sin City and many others. Some rumors also rumored of a relationship with Tim Burton, with whom the actress worked in Dark Shadow, Miss Peregine – The home of special boysie Dumbo, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied. Therefore, it is currently unknown whether Green has a partner or not.

Eva Green is on Instagram

9. Has a profile on the social network. The actress is present on the Instagram social network with a verified profile followed by a million followers. On this, with over 900 posts, the actress usually publishes images of various kinds. These range from moments of leisure with friends or family to the promotion of his film and television projects. By following his profile, therefore, you can always be updated on his activities.

Eva Green: age, height and surname of the actress

10. Eva Green was born in Paris, in France, July 6, 1980. The actress is 170 centimeters tall overall. Eva’s surname should not be pronounced in English, but in Swedish in grain / grayne. The paternal surname Green derives from the Swedish word gren which means tree branch.

Sources: IMDb