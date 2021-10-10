News

Eva Green and Mark Strong in “Nocebo”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Eva Green and Mark Strong are part of the cast of the new film directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the director of “Vivarium”.

Nocebo: Eva Green and Mark Strong between London and Manila

Mark Strong

Eva Green, Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier will be part of the cast of “Nocebo”, Lorcan Finnegan’s psychological thriller currently in production in Ireland.

As stated by Variety, “Nocebo” is set between London and the Philippine capital, Manila, and represents the first co-production between Ireland and the Philippines. The thriller follows the story of Green, a fashion designer suffering from a mysterious disease that perplexes doctors and frustrates her husband Strong. The story changes abruptly when the help of a Filipino caregiver, played by Fornacier, arrives, who thanks to traditional healing methods will reveal a shocking truth.

The film explores the themes of consumerism, human exploitation and the so-called “fast fashion” industry, as well as the power of the mind in the ability to injure or heal the physical condition. “Nocebo” indicates the opposite of “placebo”, and refers to the homonymous effect, in which the negative thought of a patient acts directly on his condition.

Notes on the cast and production of “Nocebo”

Eva Green

“Nocebo” is written by Finnegan’s regular collaborator, Garret Shanley and produced by Emily Leo by Wild Swim Films e Brunella Cocchiglia by Lovely Productions. We also remember the Filipino co-producers Bianca Balbuena And Bradley Liew of Epic Media, while the executive producer will be XYZ Films, who previously collaborated on Finnegan’s works as “Vivarium” and “Without Name”.

Eva Green, known for her roles in “Casino Royale” And “Penny Dreadful”, she recently starred in “Proxima”, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and named Green as Best Actress.

Loading...
Advertisements

Mark Strong is a SAG and BAFTA nominated actor best known for his roles in “1917”, “Shazam”, “Zero Dark Thirty” And “The Kingsman”. Additionally, Strong will soon star alongside Emma Stone in “Cruella” and the Sky drama “Temple”.

Chai Fonacier, instead, he is a Filipino film and theater actor as well as a singer and songwriter. She won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2017 for her work in “Patay na si hesus”.

From director Lorcan Finnegan we remember the psychological thriller “Vivarium”, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, which debuted in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival in the Critic’s Week competition, winning the Gan Foundation award.

Taking into account the, to say the least astonishing, cast of “Nocebo” and Finnegan’s abilities, we expect another psychological thriller that will leave us speechless.

Luca Francesconi

02/26/2021

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
901
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
897
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
869
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
817
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top