Eva Green and Mark Strong in “Nocebo”

Nocebo: Eva Green and Mark Strong between London and Manila

Eva Green, Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier will be part of the cast of “Nocebo”, Lorcan Finnegan’s psychological thriller currently in production in Ireland.

As stated by Variety, “Nocebo” is set between London and the Philippine capital, Manila, and represents the first co-production between Ireland and the Philippines. The thriller follows the story of Green, a fashion designer suffering from a mysterious disease that perplexes doctors and frustrates her husband Strong. The story changes abruptly when the help of a Filipino caregiver, played by Fornacier, arrives, who thanks to traditional healing methods will reveal a shocking truth.

The film explores the themes of consumerism, human exploitation and the so-called “fast fashion” industry, as well as the power of the mind in the ability to injure or heal the physical condition. “Nocebo” indicates the opposite of “placebo”, and refers to the homonymous effect, in which the negative thought of a patient acts directly on his condition.

Notes on the cast and production of “Nocebo”

“Nocebo” is written by Finnegan’s regular collaborator, Garret Shanley and produced by Emily Leo by Wild Swim Films e Brunella Cocchiglia by Lovely Productions. We also remember the Filipino co-producers Bianca Balbuena And Bradley Liew of Epic Media, while the executive producer will be XYZ Films, who previously collaborated on Finnegan’s works as “Vivarium” and “Without Name”.

Eva Green, known for her roles in “Casino Royale” And “Penny Dreadful”, she recently starred in “Proxima”, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and named Green as Best Actress.

Mark Strong is a SAG and BAFTA nominated actor best known for his roles in “1917”, “Shazam”, “Zero Dark Thirty” And “The Kingsman”. Additionally, Strong will soon star alongside Emma Stone in “Cruella” and the Sky drama “Temple”.

Chai Fonacier, instead, he is a Filipino film and theater actor as well as a singer and songwriter. She won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2017 for her work in “Patay na si hesus”.

From director Lorcan Finnegan we remember the psychological thriller “Vivarium”, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, which debuted in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival in the Critic’s Week competition, winning the Gan Foundation award.

Taking into account the, to say the least astonishing, cast of “Nocebo” and Finnegan’s abilities, we expect another psychological thriller that will leave us speechless.

Luca Francesconi

02/26/2021