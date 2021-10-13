Eva Green and Vincent Cassel in the new adaptation of The Three Musketeers

Dumas’s famous novel The Three Musketeers it will become a new high-budget film. Protagonist Eva Green

Producer Dimitri Rassam reveals plans for a two-part adaptation (a € 60 million deal) of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French masterpiece The Three Musketeers. The star cast includes François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel as D’Artagnan, Milady and Athos. The two great feature films, entitled The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan And The Three Musketeers – Milady, will be directed by Martin Bourboulon, whom he recently directed Eiffel with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey. Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière wrote the screenplay for both films. Behind their creation is the French production house Pathé.

Now in pre-production, the pair of films will be shot simultaneously later this summer in France. German production company Constantin Film and Spain’s DeAPlaneta have come on board to co-produce and have already acquired the rights for Germany and Spain. This is the most ambitious film project announced in France, if not in Europe (excluding the UK), since the start of the pandemic. The film has already been pre-purchased by M6, OCS and Canal Plus. M6 will also be co-producer.

The high-profile cast also includes Vicky Krieps as Queen Anne of Austria, Pio Marmaï as Porthos, director Duris as Aramis, Louis Garrel as King Louis XIII, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Duke of Buckingham and Lyna Khoudri as Constance Bonacieux.