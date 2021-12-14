Eva Green and wine: it is the perfect drink that unites palate, heart and soul “

Late spring in Bolgheri has something magical about it. The Viale dei Cipressi is filled with scents and the flowery vineyards leave a foretaste of the explosion of fruit of the sunny season. May 2017. The actress Eva Green, fresh from the catwalks on the Croisette of the Cannes festival with “What I don’t know about her” by Roman Polanski, takes refuge in the Tuscan paradise to visit her twin sister Joy who, with her husband Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi, produces wine in one of the most suitable terroirs in the world. It is late afternoon, in the kitchen there are samples of barrique wine. Eva serves and tastes. That 100% Cabernet Franc from organic soils, intense and powerful, with marked notes of red fruits, it strikes her. The brother-in-law tells it: “There were three samples: the Bolgheri, the Crocine Igt Toscana and a third that we wanted to bottle separately to enhance it because it was very good. That evening, when I returned, Eva told me:” Ah here’s the wine that a me and not the usual Pinot Neri that you two like so much! ” That is to me and my wife Joy. ”And here is the birth of that special en primeur tasting Cuvée Eva, a tribute to the Parisian actress, who lives in London, but who has found a second home in Tuscany.

Muse of Bernardo Bertolucci in The Dreamers In the 2003 (“I learned a lot from him,” says the star), intriguing bond girl in Casino Royale in 2007, touching astronaut mother in Proxima last year, Eva Green is also a greedy gourmet and a wine lover with a fine palate. She is sensitive to the fight against global warming, loves Ottolenghi’s green cuisine, and above all she is an affectionate aunt for Joy’s grandchildren, who believes in family and Christmas. In recent months she is learning to ride a horse to play the role of Milady in The Three Musketeers alongside Vincent Cassel, and soon we will see her in the TV series Liaison and in the thriller Nocebo. Between sets, we interviewed her.

Eva Green is one of the labels of Le Crocine. (Photo Le Crocine)

What is the secret of wine success?

“It is the only product that speaks to the palate, heart and soul at the same time “.

Do you like French wines or Italian wines more?

“Those Italians, what else?” (laughs, ed).

In Bolgheri French grapes have found the ideal terroir in Italian soil. Do you like the connection?

“I don’t like locking things up in a cage. I firmly believe that, if it is destiny, everything always finds the perfect fit”.

Between Italy and France there is a historic competition on food and wine. Which cuisine do you prefer and why?

“I love all kinds of healthy recipes made with fresh ingredients. It doesn’t matter where they come from. I recently discovered the Israeli-inspired cuisine of chef Yatam Ottolenghi. Simply delicious.”

The first Cuvée Eva Le Crocine label is from 2016, a good vintage for wines in Bolgheri. Do you remember her?

“I remember trying the wine in a single sample that Joy and Niccolò were planning to bottle separately and on the first sip I told them that this was exactly the kind of wine I really liked. Then it all came very natural and it was a fun experience, even if personally I don’t do anything with wine except a few tastings before bottling and drink a generous amount after “(laughs, ed).

Tasting that mostly take place in Italy. What aspect of our country do you love most?

“Italy, like France, is very varied and authentic, every corner is different and rich in history. This is probably one of the elements that I personally love the most, which makes me feel at home. The French and Italians are very similar, but as my sister likes to remind me “Italians are French in good spirits!” “.

Where does a Frenchwoman like to go to relax?

“Rather than relax, I prefer to go hiking in the mountains or long walks in the north of Scotland. I love nature.”

Speaking of nature, global warming is looming over the whole world. Can organic farming help?

“Organic in general is a great step forward in making the food industry understand that people want something healthy on their plate or in the glass. In general, we need to keep moving forward and explore more sustainable solutions, but our habits must also change. Without being extremists, I think we can all do much more, even in daily life. With a joint effort we can, together, help heal this wonderful planet that has been hurt by our greed and our selfishness. “

Wine is his passion, but his first love is cinema. In Wall Street, in 1987, Oliver Stone had already filmed a rosé wine for dinner. Now rosés are popular everywhere. Can cinema be strategic to launch a wine or a trend?

“I don’t know if I’m the right person to answer. I look at films differently because I’m more attracted to the interaction of the actors and less to the environment.”

Charlie Sheen and Daryl Hannah drink rosé wine on Wall Street (1987)

Which Italian actresses would you like to work with?

“I would like (or would have liked) to act with Valeria Golino, Claudia Cardinale and Anna Magnani”.

Do you think, like recently Tom Cruise, that streaming is a real enemy for cinema?

“The film industry is adjusting to demand.”

Christmas is coming, the ideal time to go to the cinema, will people finally return to the theater?

“People want conviviality and interaction. I really hope so because no matter how big your TV, cinema or theater is, it will always remain a different experience. At least for my generation”.

Eva Green in one of the photos from the 2015 Campari Calendar

What is Christmas for you and your generation?

“For me, Christmas is above all a festive atmosphere with its colors, lights, sounds and smells associated with various sweets. In addition to being an opportunity to be with the family, it is also a time to share many good things to eat. New Year’s Eve instead it is a moment of reflection on the year that has just passed and on how we want to face the new year. A sort of “break”, a pause in our hectic lives. It is also an excellent time to spend with people who for a thousand reasons I cannot to see during the year “.

Christmas is also about giving. What would you like to receive?

“I spoil my grandchildren and this is also my Christmas present. It’s a return to childhood.”

When will he return to Italy to his loved ones and children?

“I wish I could as often as possible, but work makes me travel all the time.”

Has the pandemic changed you?

Let’s talk about it when it’s over… “.