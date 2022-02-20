Eva Green chooses her favorite movie

Eve Green She is one of many people who fell in love with the world of cinema after seeing a movie and decided to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. In her case, the tape that made her dedicate her life to the seventh art was L’Histoire d’Adèle H. (better known in these latitudes as The intimate diary of Adela H.), a 1975 French film directed by Francois Truffaut.

Although it was the wonderful performance of isabel adjani in the aforementioned feature film the one that caused the interpreter and model born in Paris to be fascinated with the big screen, that is not her favorite movie, but another from the Old Continent. As Far Out Magazine recalls, in an interview Green was asked what had been the tape that had the greatest impact on her artistic life, to which responded with the name of one of the best film projects of the legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

The actress did not hesitate a second to answer that the film that marked her the most was none other than a mandatory classic for every movie lover. “cries and whispers by Ingmar Bergmann“, he claimed. “It is so beautiful. I think Bergman is a genius: his job is very sensitive”.

According to the aforementioned medium, the film “is the manifestation of Bergman’s dark vision of human mortality that revolves around three sisters who are subjected to all kinds of emotional experiences, since one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer and he can only find solace in the company of his servant.”