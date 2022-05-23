Eva Green defends Johnny Depp: ‘Getting to clear his name’

The medical judgment of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard keep going. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbeandisappointed with Disney for having taken away his role as Jack Sparrow, maintains a dispute with his former wife for defamationassuring that the actress of Aquaman undermine his public image with false accusations. Heard assures that she was mistreated, and in the meantime, Depp continues reviving his film career. While public opinion sides with Deppthe actress Eva Green affirms that the actor will be able to recover and clear his name (goes Variety).

The trial, riddled with testimonials and chapters from the private lives of Depp and Heard, has given us a lot of information regarding the careers of both protagonists, explaining to us how even Warner considers erasing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 due to the possible fear of the boycott of the spectators to the interpreter. Hollywood has begun to take partwith a Chris Rock stating that Heard is lying. She is now Eva Green, an actress who co-starred with actor Dark Shadowsthe one that drops how Depp will emerge reinforced from this sad chapter of his life.







“I have no doubt that Johnny will get his name cleared and his wonderful heart will be revealed to the world.” explained in a post on Instagram. “Life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” he reinforced on the social network, uploading a photo of both. The protagonist of the sequel 300, is convinced of the innocence of Johnny Depp. To date, several of Depp’s ex-girlfriends, such as Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradisehave declared in favor of the actor and have denied that he had violent behavior, while Ellen Barkin and Jennifer Grayhave claimed that the actor was jealous and controlling with them.

Depp asks Heard for more than 50 million dollars for defamation following an article published in Washington Post in which the actress claimed that she had been mistreated by the actor. Depp claims that he has been boycotted in his film career due to the numerous statements offered by Heard over the years, losing his role as Jack Sparrow and even being expelled by Warner from the third installment of Depp. Fantastic Animals.