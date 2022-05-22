Eva Green defends Johnny Depp, who will testify again in the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp will take the stand again in the defamation trial that pits him against his ex-wife, Amber Heard[/i]for an opinion piece written by her in the Washington Post in 2018. The actor was the first of the two to testify in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, but Heard’s team wants to cross-examine him before the end of the trial.

On Monday, May 23, Depp would be the third witness called by the defense, preceded by an expert in anatomy and another in intimate partner violence, according to Deadline. The trial, in which the actor of ‘[i/]https://www.ecartelera.com/sagas/piratas-del-caribe/[i]Pirates of the Caribbean’ asks Heard for 50 million dollars, is approaching its final stretch. Judge Penny Azcarte wants the lawyers of both parties to say their final arguments on Friday, May 27.

Over the last few weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have had to go through the most gruesome episodes of their personal relationship. She has attempted to prove that she was a victim of domestic violence and therefore her op-ed was not defamatory. He has sought to dismantle the ‘Aquaman’ version of the actress, while arguing that the false accusations against him have negatively affected her career.

allies

Outside the courthouse, public opinion scrutinizes every word spoken and every piece of evidence presented to support one or the other. Depp has an extremely noisy legion of fans, who have amassed over 4 million signatures on the Change.org petition for Warner Bros. to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

The actor not only has the support of fans. Recently, his ‘Dark Shadows’ co-star, Eva Green, posted on Instagram a photo of the two of them promoting the film and the following message of support: “I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart shown to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family.“accompanied by an emoji of the dove of peace.