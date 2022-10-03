Entertainment

Eva Green discover a terrible truth. Triler and poster of ‘Nocebo’

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

RLJE Films presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Nocebo‘, the third film as director of the Irish Lorcan Finnegan, responsible for ‘Without Name’ Y ‘vivarium’.

The French Eva Green, the British Mark Strong and the Filipino Chai Fonacier lead the cast of this film written again by Garret Shanley, also a screenwriter of the two previous Finnergan films.

Nocebo‘ follows a fashion designer (Green) who suffers from a mysterious illness that baffles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Everything will change with the arrival of a Filipino caregiver (Fonacier) who uses traditional healing methods to reveal a terrifying reality.

“Nocebo” is an adjective used to describe the harmful, unpleasant and undesirable responses or reactions that a subject manifests when administering a pharmacologically inert compound, in such a way that the subject’s organic responses were not chemically generated (as a direct result of the action).

This production by Lovely Productions, Screen Ireland, Wild Swim Films and XYZ Films will hit theaters in the United States on November 4, after passing through the Sitges Festival that begins this Thursday (and in which The Seventh Art will return to be present).

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other videos on our dailymotion channel,
or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

9 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

10 mins ago

Ana de Armas remembers how her sad departure from Cuba was

21 mins ago

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have an altercation with a paparazzi in Argentina

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button