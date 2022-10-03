Eva Green discover a terrible truth. Triler and poster of ‘Nocebo’

RLJE Films presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Nocebo‘, the third film as director of the Irish Lorcan Finnegan, responsible for ‘Without Name’ Y ‘vivarium’.

The French Eva Green, the British Mark Strong and the Filipino Chai Fonacier lead the cast of this film written again by Garret Shanley, also a screenwriter of the two previous Finnergan films.

‘Nocebo‘ follows a fashion designer (Green) who suffers from a mysterious illness that baffles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Everything will change with the arrival of a Filipino caregiver (Fonacier) who uses traditional healing methods to reveal a terrifying reality.

“Nocebo” is an adjective used to describe the harmful, unpleasant and undesirable responses or reactions that a subject manifests when administering a pharmacologically inert compound, in such a way that the subject’s organic responses were not chemically generated (as a direct result of the action).

This production by Lovely Productions, Screen Ireland, Wild Swim Films and XYZ Films will hit theaters in the United States on November 4, after passing through the Sitges Festival that begins this Thursday (and in which The Seventh Art will return to be present).

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other videos on our dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.