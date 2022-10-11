Entertainment

Eva Green in the trailer for 'Nocebo' that she will present at the Sitges Film Festival

Posted on 10/05/2022

The new work of Lorcan Finnegan, responsible for the magnificent "Vivarium"








One of the highlights of the Sitges Festival that will start tomorrow, Thursday, will be the visit of the actress Eve Green to present the film NOCEBO whose official trailer you can see below.

Green will play a fashion designer suffering from a mysterious illness, until a Filipino maid comes to her house and begins using her country’s folk medicine. Then a terrible truth will be revealed.

Lorcan Finnegan, responsible for that little gem that is “Vivarium”, has gone behind the scenes in this title that can be seen in Sitges on October 14 and 15.

Mark Strong, Cathy Belton, Billie Gadsdon, Chai Fonacier complete the cast of the film.









