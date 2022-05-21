Eva Green is the new ally with Johnny Depp in trial against Amber Heard

Team Depp or Hard? At least Eve Green has already shown a flag and supports the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor in the trial that she faces against his ex-partner and that has attracted the attention of the entertainment world.

The French actress who played Sibyl of Jerusalem in the movie “The Kingdom of Heaven” announced her position regarding the trial between the two artists, through the social network Instagram.

Green published a photo in which he is seen with the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” during a red carpet. The actress wrote a message in favor of Depp in which she describes:

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family.”

The Frenchwoman and Johnny starred together in the film “Dark Shadows”, a production directed by Tim Burton that was released in 2012, the date on which Depp and Amber are estimated to have started dating.