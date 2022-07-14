Eva Green showed her support for Johnny Depp in court against Amber Heard – El Financiero

The actress Eva Green thinks Johnny Depp will get his reputation back after weeks of trial against Amber Heard in Virginia court. The actor sued his ex-wife for defamation for 50 million dollars alleging that her career was harmed after the publication of an article in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic violence with statements and photographs that she has shown as evidence of the alleged assaults.

According to the actor Dark Shadows (2012), film where shares credits with Green under Tim Burton’s camerawas the reason why said goodbye to the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeanalthough he wanted to close the saga to give his character as Jack Sparrow a proper ending.

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world.and life will be better than ever for him and his family, “Green wrote on his Instagram account, a publication that he accompanied with a photograph together.

Celebrities who publicly support Depp

Green is not the only one who has come out to raise her voice to give a position. Chris Rock –the comedian that was slapped by will smith at the last edition of the Oscars he joked at one of his shows in London about the fact that apparently Heard defecated on the beda topic that has come up several times in Fairfax.

“Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard. She shit on her bed. She’s fine, but she’s not shitting right. She shit on her bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on there? And they had a relationship after that,” she said via Variety.

Bill Burr is another comedian who has even spoken on his podcast about what will happen if Heard is proven to have lied and the possible apology towards Depp.