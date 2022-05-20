Eva Green shows enthusiastic support for Johnny Depp amid trial with Amber Heard

The French actress, who starred with Depp in the 2012 fantasy “Dark Shadows,” posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of her and her former co-star posing together on a red carpet to promote their film.

"I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family??" she wrote in the caption.

The post received nearly 200,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Fans who also support Depp commented: “He will get the justice he deserves and we know it!” and “Thank you for his support of Johnny ??”.

Green and Depp’s film “Dark Shadows” was released in 2012, the same year he started dating Heard, 36 years old.

A decade later, the 58-year-old “Edward Scissorhands” star is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a Washington Post 2018, in which he called himself a victim of violence and sexual abuse.

Although the “Aquaman” actress did not name her ex-husband in the article, she wrote it two years after accusing Depp of abuse in a 2016 restraining order application.

Depp’s legal team has been arguing during the libel trial that Heard’s claims cost her client’s jobsparticularly a role in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, because his reputation had been tarnished by the accusations.

However, Heard has maintained that her accusations they are truthfulclaiming during his testimony that Depp beat her and threatened to kill her when she abused drugs and alcohol during their relationship.

In addition to Green, a handful of other stars have spoken out in support of Depp, including Chris Rock, Joe Rogan and Ireland Baldwin.

Heard also received some support from radio legend Howard Stern, actress Julia Fox and Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin, who testified for the defense in court.

Depp is seeking $50 million and Heard has countersued for $100 million.