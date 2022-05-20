Entertainment

Eva Green shows enthusiastic support for Johnny Depp amid trial with Amber Heard

The French actress, who starred with Depp in the 2012 fantasy “Dark Shadows,” posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of her and her former co-star posing together on a red carpet to promote their film.

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family??” she wrote in the caption.

The post received nearly 200,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Fans who also support Depp commented: “He will get the justice he deserves and we know it!” and “Thank you for his support of Johnny ??”.

