Eva Green spoke about the trial of Johnny Depp and assured who will be victorious

With voices for and against, JOhnny Depp faces on the stand against Amber Heard. With a clear message on Instagram, Eva Green came out in defense of the actor and assured that he will be victorious despite Heard’s lashes out at her ex.

Depp and Green in a scene from “Dark Shadow”

“I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world.and life will be better than ever for him and his family,” he wrote alongside a photo of both during the presentation of “DarkShadow”, project that united them on screen.

Ever since they shot that movie in 2012, the French and the American became great friends and the actress did not want to stop showing it while the trial progresses in Los Angeles.

Eva’s publication in support of Johnny garnered more than 200 thousand likes and three thousand comments, of which the majority were from fans of the actor.

Green’s defense of his colleague and friend comes weeks after Jennifer Graystar of “Dirty Dancing”, will talk about his relationship with Depp in his autobiography “Out of the corner”.

“Johnny came and went every week to Vancouver, but suddenly started getting into trouble regularly: fights in bars and conflicts with the police. He started missing his flights to Los Angeles because he overslept or when he came home he would get crazy jealous and paranoid about what i had done while he was gone“, said.

Jennifer Gray was very hard against Johnny Depp in his autobiography

The actress met the actor on a blind date when she was 29 years old and he was 26; and that at first she seemed to him “gorgeous, surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet”.

