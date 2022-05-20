Entertainment

Eva Green spoke about the trial of Johnny Depp and assured who will be victorious

With voices for and against, JOhnny Depp faces on the stand against Amber Heard. With a clear message on Instagram, Eva Green came out in defense of the actor and assured that he will be victorious despite Heard’s lashes out at her ex.

Depp and Green in a scene from “Dark Shadow”

I have no doubt that Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world.and life will be better than ever for him and his family,” he wrote alongside a photo of both during the presentation of “DarkShadow”, project that united them on screen.

