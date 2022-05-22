Eva Green supported Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard

Eva Green is the latest star to publicly show her support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The French actress, who starred with Depp in the 2012 fantasy “Dark Shadows,” posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of her and her former co-star posing together on a red carpet to promote their movie. good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than ever for him and his family,” she wrote in the caption.

The post received nearly 200,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon. Furthermore, fans who also support Depp commented: “He will get the justice he deserves and we know it!” and “Thank you for his support of Johnny ❤️.”

Green and Depp’s film “Dark Shadows” was released in 2012, the same year he began dating 36-year-old Heard. A decade later, the 58-year-old “Edward Scissorhands” star is on trial after suing his ex-wife for defamation in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard called himself a victim. of violence and sexual abuse.

Although the “Aquaman” actress did not directly name her ex-husband in the article, she wrote it two years after accusing Depp of abuse in a 2016 restraining order application.

Depp’s legal team argued during the trial that the actress’ claims cost her clients jobs, particularly a role in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6,” because her reputation had been tarnished by the allegations.

However, Heard has maintained her allegations are true, alleging during her testimony that Depp beat her and threatened to kill her when she abused drugs and alcohol during their relationship.