Eva Green | “That’s why I love wine”

Eva Green: “That’s why I love wine” (On Monday 20 December 2021)
Eva Green talk about food and the wine: the actress has returned from the catwalks of the Cannes festival with the film “What I don’t know about her” by Roman Polanski, and has revealed that she often takes refuge in Tuscany from her twin sister Joy who produces wine. Here you are the photo of the actress with a bottle of wine and the article comes from TenaceMente.com.
