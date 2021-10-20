Eva Green “Tim Burton’s Addams Family? It would be dangerous for me”

In a recent interview with Collider to promote the digital release of the film Proxima, Eva Green he also talked about the possibility of acting in TV series de The Addams family which Tim Burton is working on. The actress said she was not contacted for the project and explained why Morticia would be a role for her. “dangerous“.

Eva Green for the Campari 2015 calendar

When the creation of a Tim Burton TV series of The Addams Family was announced, enthusiasm exploded among all those who believe that, through the characters created by Charles Addams, the director can give the best of himself. Inevitably, the news in question was followed by a full-name relating to the two actors who could play Gomez and Morticia and, needless to say, the most popular were the names of Johnny Depp and Eva Green.

The two stars have been directed by Tim Burton on several occasions, starring in some of his most famous films, just think of Edward – Scissorhands and Miss Peregrine, and they shared the set on the occasion of Dark Shadows. That’s why, during a recent interview, Eva Green could not fail to be asked a question about this new, highly anticipated Burton project.

Carolyn Jones is the sexy and funeral Morticia in ‘The Addams Family’

To the reporter who asked her if she had the opportunity to speak with Tim Burton for the role of Morticia, the actress replied: “I do not know. I never heard of it. In any case it would be a cliché and it would be dangerous for me to play such a role. I don’t know if it’s a real project. However, I have not been contacted for this“In short, Eva Green has dampened the enthusiasm of those who firmly believed in her involvement in live-action. The actress took advantage of this opportunity also to underline how much she would actually like to play more complex characters, perhaps far from the sphere. gothic: “It’s funny, it seems like a lot of people have put me in this otherworldly, dark or gothic box. I guess I need to be careful and start doing more normal and realistic things so that people can identify with me more. I do not know. God knows. I want to play interesting characters, who face an internal conflict. She can also be a witch or someone like that, but she still has to be a complex character“.