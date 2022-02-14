Eva Grimaldi competitor to GF Vip / “Imma Battaglia? You have to be careful, I’m jealous”

Alfonso Signorini announced it at the end of the live broadcast of Big Brother Vip of 13 December: “On Friday three new Vippos will enter the House”; today we know that one of these will be Eva Grimaldi. The famous actress is one of the new contestants of the reality show, which will end on March 14, and it was she who announced it in an interview with the weekly Chi, in the issue on newsstands tomorrow, December 15.

Carmen Russo “Sons? I had to move first” / Eva Grimaldi “I’d like to adopt one …”

“I enter the Gfvip house. – announced – It’s my first Christmas away from mine. Even when I was in Santo Domingo to shoot a film, I remember that we had the option of staying there or returning to Italy, at our expense, for the Holidays. And I flew to my mom. This time, however, I will leave Imma alone for the holidays “. Imma Battagliaon the other hand, he will watch her from home but it is not certain that he will not surprise her with a video message of good wishes.

Imma Battaglia, wife Eva Grimaldi / More and more united: “I would marry you again”

Eva Grimaldi warns his wife Imma Battaglia: “I’m jealous, worse than Cipriani”

Eva Grimaldi is certain that Imma Battaglia won’t react badly to a Christmas without her: “My wife is very smart, she understands that this is work. And it’s also a challenge “in fact, explained the actress. “It means putting myself back on the line, questioning myself, I have so much to tell. I don’t consider it a new path, rather it seems to me that Big Brother has been built in recent years as a cross-section of society. “ Grimaldi specified, admitting that she wanted to participate in the reality show with a light spirit: “I will enter on tiptoe. First of all I want a lot of lightness and I expect to feel free even if I am locked up in this House. I didn’t call anyone even though I know many ex-Gieffins, I didn’t want to ask for advice, I want to do my reality show. “ However, there is a warning he throws to his wife: “But Imma has to be careful because I admit it, I’m jealous, worse than Cipriani, I knock down the house, the garden and the fence. But I’m sure about Imma. And she is sure of me “.

Fabrizio Ambroso and Garko, ex of Eva Grimaldi / Turbulent breakup with the entrepreneur

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED