Eva Henger and the health problem: “When they closed the coffin…”. The former Hungarian actress still suffers from the disappearance of her ex-husband, Riccardo Schicchi

For many years it has been the forbidden sogo of many boys and men who have literally lost their heads for its beauty, bursting and elegant at the same time. Tall, blonde, statuesque body, Eva Henger she entered the male imagination for the photo shoots immortalized on the covers of magazines for men only and for a production of red light films that saw her in the leading role in the mid-90s. Of Eva Henger, Hungarian model who moved to Italy just of age, the relationship with the producer has become famous Riccardo Schicchi.

Over the years, the Hungarian actress and model has managed to free herself from the role of sregina of pornographic cinema by engaging in non-negligible roles in some comedies by the Vanzina brothers. The further turning point for the beautiful Eva Henger it showed up in the middle of the years 2000 thanks to participation in some of the most popular reality shows broadcast on the networks Mediaset. Between 2005 and 2006, Henger first took part in the reality show The farm conducted by Barbara D’Urso, then entered the Casa del Big Brother 6 to perform a very specific task: to teach Hungarian to the children of the house.

Her presence on Mediaset networks becomes a constant over the years: in 2018 she is one of the competitors in the thirteenth edition of L’isola dei stelle, the reality show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi on Channel 5. A flash participation, given that the Hungarian actress is eliminated after just a week. Since 2019 he has been a regular columnist at Live-It’s not D’Urso, a program conceived and conducted by the popular presenter always on Canale 5. The private life of Eva that after Schicchi’s death she found love with the producer Massimiliano Caroletti with whom she had a daughter.

Loading... Advertisements

Eva Henger, the bitter confession: “I suffer from claustrophobia since Schicchi’s death”

Riccardo Schicchi died nine years ago and ever since Eva Henger suffer from an annoying form of claustrophobia. “I started having problems of this type, with panic attacks and claustrophobia since I witnessed the closing of the coffin in which Riccardo’s body was.“. And just recently the Hungarian actress was the victim of a particularly strong attack:”I thought I was dying, I seriously thought that I would never see my daughter again: I feared for her fate. I have experienced the despair, the pain, the anguish of the moment in which you feel that you are leaving; it was terrible”.