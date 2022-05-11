Eva Henger, first images in the Rome clinic between heart and lung effusion: ‘I was desperate’

Eva Henger speaks from the bed of the clinic from Rome, Villa Parioli, where she was transported by air ambulance from the hospital in Gyor, Hungary. The first images of the 49-year-old actress show her very suffering. Barbara d’Urso a Afternoon 5 connects exclusively with the blonde: she has a rosary on her wrist. “I risked a lot, I was desperate“he says in a feeble voice. After the dramatic accident of April 29 and the days spent in the health facility abroad, she did everything together with her husband Massimiliano Caroletti to return to Italy and be treated in the capital.

Her arm was going to septicemia. Henger explains: “They had to operate on my arm twice, I took a big risk, a lot, in addition to everything that happened to me with the accident, because my hand was completely black, I was so afraid. Here in Italy they made me a lot of checks that, unfortunately, they didn’t do me there “.

“I strongly wanted to come here because I knew Professor Lorenzetti, I know he is a very good doctor and surgeon. And I must say that in this short time I have already made many checks that unfortunately they have not done in Hungary “, Eve continues.

He lived through terrible moments: “I was desperate, they took me to the operating room for the first time at three in the morning, suddenly running, without giving me many explanations … the next day they had to clean me because I still had the open wound. It was the fault of a cannula they put on me and it started to hurt me badly. They saw that there was inflammation where they had applied the gauze, but instead of cleaning everything they tightened even more, making the situation worse ”.

Professor Lorenzetti on the health conditions of the artist on TV clarifies: “He had a very important trauma, much more complex than we imagined at the beginning. You have one effusion in your lungs and another small one around your heart. The only real intervention will be related to the foot, but only when she has stabilized. It is a very long journey, we are talking about three months to be able to walk independently “.

Eva Henger she is glad that her almost 13-year-old daughter Jennifer wasn’t in the car with her and her dad: “At first I felt guilty for leaving her at home, but not taking my daughter Jennifer with me was the first feeling that day and luckily she didn’t come with us.” She doesn’t stop repeating for a moment how lucky she feels for not having lost her life in the accident in which, instead, the two passengers in the other car died.

Eva also talks about Mercedesz Henger, the 30-year-old daughter shipwrecked atIsland of the Famous. The girl was severely attacked on social media by her haters for choosing to participate in the reality show despite the precarious conditions of her mother. “I’m sorry because this experience of his was already fixed, my accident came later. I manage to ruin this too “, points out with tears in his eyes.

To those who criticize it he says: “They’re wrong, because I told her not to come back. Nobody has to give up a beautiful thing for themselves. I am more pleased to see her there, at least she keeps me company, rather than crying here with me. So at least I see her more, this is her job. If she had another job sooner or later she would have to come back. I see it more like this. Don’t say bad things please! She wanted to go home, I wanted not to. She is not selfish ”. He underlines it with a broken voice. These are difficult and complicated days for her.

