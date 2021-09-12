Eva Lechner and Emanuele Huez are the 2021 XC Eliminator Italian Champions

“One cherry leads to another”, goes the old proverb. Eva Lechner wanted to decline it in “one jersey (tricolor) leads to another”.

Today in Lavarone, in Trentino, the South Tyrolean of the CS Esercito wore the jersey of the Italian champion of XC Eliminator. She has won many in her career, but never this one. She was not the only protagonist of the day, with her on the top step of the podium were the Trentino carabiniere Emanuele Huez, the youth champions Elian Paccagnella and Anna Pellegrino from Cuneo, and those of the master category Marco Del Missier and Lorena Zocca, to his tenth tricolor title.

We raced on the track in Moar, 800 meters that did not seem challenging in itself, but the kind of race made it really nervous. Directed by SC Millegrobbe with the collaboration of GS Colle di Casies, just like in 2020 when Lavarone hosted the Italian Team Relay Championship and the final of the Italian Cup.

Races in the afternoon with long qualifications, over 200 members, to establish the best for the Open, Young and Master Agonists categories for both men and women. Suspense in the men’s Open, with Gioele Bertolini who, in tackling a trunk across the track as an obstacle, was left on foot by the chain, a quick intervention with the result of finishing 16th, in the last of the places useful to enter the quarters. Obviously everything was decided in the final four, one battery after another very excited.

Eva Lechner, definitely on the day yes, did not find great difficulties even if in qualifying she took the third time. In the final he immediately stretched on his teammate (Trinx Factory) and on the compatriot Julia Maria Graf, with Sara Vicentini closing the heat.

Much more balanced men’s open competition. Carabiniere Emanuele Huez took off quickly, but then had to confront Cristian Bernardi and Alberto Capoia. Everything was decided in the last corner, with Huez who found the right spark to be first on the finish line in front of the two of the ASD Sogno Veneto.

Elian Paccagnella among the youngsters gave ASD Cardano a nice gold. It was not an easy victory, in the final we found Donati, Prà and Mancin, then finished in order.

Anna Pellegrino is the new young XCE champion. His victory was clear, but the hand-to-hand fight on the finish line made the news. In the last meters Beatrice Temperoni mockery for nothing from South Tyrolean Marie Aichner (ASV S.Lorenzo). The jury, however, relegated Temperoni, awarding silver to Aichner.

Limited the presence of the masters, Lorena Zocca certainly did not have an easy life because Deborah Soligo tried to mock her at the first corner and she succeeded, but then the tough Veronese won over Vicenza and arrived alone on the finish line, winning her tenth. tricolor jersey. Men’s race “in the family” between the Udinese Marco Del Missier and Michele Iellina, ended like this, with Tommasi and Sfoggia to close.

Awards on the field with the shirts and see you tomorrow, with the penultimate round of the Italian Cup.

Alpe Cimbra is proving to be more and more a land of bikers, after years of success in the marathon with the 100 Km dei Forti, now there is also a strong interest in cross country thanks to the support of the Municipality of Lavarone and the APT Alpe Cimbra.

Leaderboards:

Male agonists

1 HUEZ EMANUELE CS CARABINIERI

2 BERNARDI CRISTIAN ASD TEAM DREAM VENETO

3 CAPOIA ALBERTO ASD TEAM DREAM VENETO

4 BERTINI GABRIELE VALLERBIKE

5 TORCHIANTI GABRIELE BICI ADVENTURE TEAM ASD

6 LAZZARETTI LORENZO ASD TEAM DREAM VENETO

7 FROM THE SERRA GABRIEL ASC KARDAUN-CARDANO

8 MARIETTI ENRICO GS LAGORAI BIKE

9 BASSIGNANA FABIO ASD TEAM BRAMATI TRINX FACTORY TEAM

10 SEGAT SIMONE CUBE CRAZY VICTORIA BIKE

11 MARTINOLI VALERIO JU GREEN ASD GORLA MINORE

12 BERTOLINI GIOELE ARMY SPORTS CENTER

13 TUTZER PETER ASC KARDAUN-CARDANO

14 PARTIPILO EDOARDO ASD MTB SCHOOL VENARIA REALE

15 ZIPOLI STEFANO UC CREMASCA

16 BEECH FEDERICO ASD GLASS BIKE

Female agonists

1 LECHNER EVA ARMY SPORTS CENTER

2 BRAMATI LUCIA ASD TEAM BRAMATI TRINX FACTORY TEAM

3 GRAF JULIA MARIA ASC KARDAUN-CARDANO

4 VICENTINI SARA FOCUS XC ITALY TEAM

Amateurs / Male Masters

1 BY MISSIER MARCO ASD DP66 GIANT SMP

2 IELLINA MICHELE VALCHIARO ‘

3 TOMMASI THOMAS SC BARBIERI

4 BROWSE ANDREA TTEAM

5 DEL RICCIO CARMINE SUNSHINE RACERS ASV NALS

6 SAVI NICOLA GC CICLI AGORDINA

7 FAUSTINI ROBERTO Z53 CYCLING TEAM

8 COMINI LUCA ASD TEAM STEFANA BIKE

Amateurs / Female Masters

1 ZOCCA LORENA SC BARBIERI

2 SOLIGO DEBORAH ASD MB TEAM MACRO

3 MIOLA ASTRID BETTINI BIKE TEAM

Young masculine

1 PACCAGNELLA ELIAN ASC KARDAUN-CARDANO

2 DONATI DAVIDE ASD MONTICELLI BIKE

3 PRA ‘ETTORE HELLAS MONTEFORTE

4 MANCIN ALESSANDRO PEDAL FIDENTINO RACE TEAM

5 MAGNANI SIMONE PEDAL FIDENTINO RACE TEAM

6 WEEK MATTIA BETTINI BIKE TEAM

7 STOBBIA FRANCESCO ASD VENARIA REALE MTB SCHOOL

8 PALLWEBER NICLAS SUNSHINE RACERS ASV NALS

9 GIARETTA GIOELE ASD GIOMAS

10 BARTOLINI FEDERICO ASD TEAM SIENA BIKE

11 BELL MARIO CICLISTI VALGANDINO

12 BENASSI MATTEO TEAM LA VERDE ASD

13 GIACOMETTI FABRIZIO GS LAGORAI BIKE

14 CASTELLANA PIETRO UCLA1991

15 STEFANO BETTINI BIKE TEAM BAG

16 SANTAMARIA RICCARDO UCLA1991

Young female

1 PILGRIM ANNA BUZZI UNICEM BIKE TEAM

2 AICHNER MARIE ASV ST.LORENZEN RAD

3 TEMPERONI BEATRICE CICLISTICA BORDIGHERA

4 BERTINO WILL BE A CYCLING TEAM

5 RIZZO VITTORIA GS TERMO LA SPEZIA ASD

6 MARTINOLI GIADA JU GREEN ASD GORLA MINORE

7 CALDERONI VITTORIA ROSTESE GIANT

8 MASSACCESI CLAUDIA BICI ADVENTURE TEAM ASD

9 AZZETTI NICOLE SPORTS UNION LITEGOSA ASD

10 GUICHARDAZ SOFIA SCOTT LIBARNA XCO

11 SIMMERLE ANJA ASC KARDAUN-CARDANO

12 PIGHI GRETA GS CICLI FIORIN ASD

13 FERRI MARGHERITA LE MARMOTTE LORETO

14 GUALDI GALLI ESTELLE DESIREE MTB PARRE

15 CONCARI AMARANTA TEAM LA VERDE ASD

16 BRAVI VALENTINA PEDAL FIDENTINO RACE TEAM