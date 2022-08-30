Eva Longoria and her gluteal routine to start the day

Under his characteristic motivating cry of ‘Never miss a Monday’, Eva Longoria does not fail; there is no day that you skip your Exercise routine. We don’t really know how he does it – more so now that most of us are in the mood post-vacation-, but the actress always manages to get the energy to turn off the alarm at 5 in the morning with authentic enthusiasm -yes, the same one that makes us look at the ceiling and reflect on our existence-, get out of bed, slip into her tights and sports bra Y give it all training. Not even muscle discomfort can stop him!

Suffering from a slight discomfort in the shoulder area, Eva Longoria plunged headlong into a glute routineafter stretching the muscles well to avoid further discomfort or possible injuries -following the recommendation of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson-, consisting of eight exercises that, if you wish, you can recreate in the gym or in the comfort of your home (perhaps, in this last option, you can prolong or delay the alarm a little more).

Note, yes, that for increase the results that Eva I chose to incorporate elastic bands, kettlebell and even TRX ropes to increase the resistance of movements and, with it, achieve a greater visual impact in the area of ​​​​their buttocks.

The 7-exercise routine with which Eva Longoria shows off her glutes

Squats are here! No, we never get rid of this multifaceted exercise (remember that a while ago we collected the 30 types of squats that will make your glute workouts more varied and effective). For the first steps of her routine, Eva uses an elastic band while perform a classic squat with a subsequent stretching of the leg, thereby achieving activate the muscles in the area.

For him second exercise opts for one side squat with steps with which he manages to work the lateral gluteus effectively.

For the second exercise opts for one side squat with steps with which he manages to work the lateral gluteus effectively.

Then continue by doing a backward stride with the foot on the TRX. An exercise that not only tones the buttocks, but also works on balance. For this last point, use the TRX bands.

Then touch the kettlebell deadlift. With this, it not only activates the muscles of the desired area, but also stimulates the work of the core and arms.

Then touch the kettlebell deadlift. With this, it not only activates the muscles of the desired area, but also stimulates the work of the core and arms.

For him whatone exercise, deep squat with kettlebell, but this time, with height! Thus, she manages to tense the muscles of the legs inciting a positive impact in the gluteal area.

More height? As if the spirit of Rosalía were visiting her, Eva Longoria puts aside the squats and opts for this exercise: climbing to the box with dumbbells to do it with more resistance.

@evalongoria/instagram

And finally, with two dumbbells in hand, it was time for the back strides to burn the quadriceps and glutes.