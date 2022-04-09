Eva Longoria and Serena Williams arrived, in evening wear

The pressure is mounting for Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz. In a few hours, the 23-year-old Briton and the 27-year-old American will unite during a great ceremony that has been prepared for months and which is finally taking shape with reinforced security.

It is in Florida, near Palm Beach, that young lovers will say yes. Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son and actress (seen in The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel…) did not choose this place at random since it is there that the parents of Nicola Peltz, much richer than the Beckhams, have an incredible property. The huge 5,000m² house, estimated at 76 million dollars, has a private beach on which huge white tents have been installed, protected by guards posted in front of all the entrances to avoid intruders. And who says luxury wedding obviously says guest lists up to scratch.

Previously, it had been reported that actress Eva Longoria, chef Gordon Ramsay, the Spice Girls (Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Melanie B and Geri Halliwell all invited by Victoria Beckham), or even Gigi Hadid, Sofia and Nicole Richie, singer Marc Anthony would be present. It was without counting on the arrival of Serena Williams who was seen at the dinner organized yesterday on the eve of the wedding. The tennis champion had opted on this occasion for a very short and very tight dress while Eva…

