Eva Longoria and the most explosive exercise in a tampoline

Eva Longoria had to be on the list of celebrities over 40 who are in top shape, at 47 years old, the actress does not skip a workout and she is the queen of working out in the morning every Monday. We have seen her on several occasions doing strength training but, without a doubt, his favorite training accessory is the trampoline. It is not the first time that we see her jumping in this gadget and from the first moment it caught our attention.

In addition to being a fun cardio workout, the impact is minimal and it is a high intensity exercise that burns a lot of calories. Eva Longoria knows the benefits of this accessory well, we have seen her training with it even on vacation. But this time, she has gone one step further and she has taught us the most explosive exercise you can do with a trampoline and that, if you include it in your routines, it will be the perfect fat burning exercise.

Is about a combined exercisein which we first see the actress bringing her knees to her chest, doing 15 repetitions and then a sprint for 5 seconds and again, knees to her chest.

A trampoline routine

Another advantage of training with this accessory is that you can take it anywhere, jumping fitness is a discipline in which you can create the routines you want and combine them with the rest of your workouts. For example, you can do exercises like jumping jacks, knees to the chest, skipping, alternating jumps, dynamic squats, jump squats… And then combine this training with a strength routine.