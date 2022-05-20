Eva Longoria and the most incredible dress in Cannes to date

She already conquered us a few days ago with a tube design and open neckline full of mirrors by the designer Cristina Ottaviano. Eva Longoria is unstoppable at this Cannes festival where, depending on the moment, we think that their looks cannot be surpassed and seeing how the tone of their outfits is going, perhaps we are wrong.

Today he has worn a Roberto Cavalli look that has left us with our mouths open. It is a black dress up to the feet with a thousand openings, a neckline with gold details (the symbols of the brand) and a completely open neckline that reveals the back.

It hasn’t been just that, it’s that the hairstyle that she has worn is also wonderful for us and that it goes one hundred percent according to the look and is a trend for this 2022: a high tight and extra long ponytail of the most sophisticated.

A look that stands out among all the wonders of Cannes



The 75th edition of the International Festival continues after the display of glamor and elegance with amazing looks that left us on the red carpet of the inauguration. Gucci, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and other major names in the fashion world are dressing celebrities, on new red carpets that go straight into history with stars like Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Connelly, Aishwarya Rai, Tom Cruise etc

Undoubtedly, the tendency to surprise us grows day after day and the look with this great black dress that Eva Longoria has worn to the celebration of the cinema that we were waiting for so much all year. We are very inspired by the actress and we will never stop remembering this beauty that she dazzled before the camera flashes.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

