Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña join forces in new HBO Max series

Knowing that two Hispanic stars in Hollywood, like Zoe Saldana Y Eva Longoria are working together in an HBO Max series, it is logical to believe that they are also the protagonists. However, they are really the producers of the comedy.”Chubby Chronicles” (“The Chronicles of Cucu”, in Spanish) and Eva is even the director of the first episode, with a theme that identifies them so much. And this is how they also participated in the event “Changemakers Summit”when they were chosen for generating such an important Latin change in the new world of streaming. -How did you decide to produce a series like ‘Gordita Chronicles’ instead of being the protagonists?- Eve Longoria: “With Zoe we have been friends for a long time and we were dying to work on something together. I’d send her a script and she’d send me another… We literally got on this moving train, like the last piece of a puzzle, and when she asked me to read the story for my opinion, I jumped on it.” Zoe Saldana: “Actually, the beginning came earlier. With my sister Cisely we have our own production company and we wanted to find a story with a true representation of the experiences of Dominican people like me, in the United States…. And we thought we were light years away from being able to achieve it, it was just a hope. And when this project came about, knowing that HBO Max was involved, it seemed like the perfect opportunity we had dreamed of, being able to expose the lifestyle of a Dominican family in the United States, even though the real author also has Italian roots. We also did not want the story to be so specifically Dominican. On the contrary, we wanted to lose ourselves in something that people from Puerto Rico, Cuba or Mexico could also identify with. That is to say, although the protagonist is Dominican, we wanted to do something for everyone, as a Latino family from the United States.” Eva Longoria: “It also seemed to me that in my path behind the camera, as a producer, a comedy like ‘Gordita Chronicles’ had a great purpose, because of the great Latino representation, but in the special originality of a family comedy. The world needs a show like this. That’s why I wanted to get involved and I feel like it was a blessing to work together as well.”

Mixing Spanish with English even in the title of ‘Chubby Chronicles‘, demonstrate the best way to illustrate the Hispanic lifestyle in another totally difficult language, where customs are also intertwined in addition to language. In this case, the comedy tells the story of a 12-year-old Dominican teenager who moves with her family to Miami, in search of the American dream. And beyond having Zoe Saldana Y Eva Longoria like the producers, the story is actually the autobiography of the executive producer Claudia Forestieriauthor of the first pilot episode, recounting the same experiences that she had lived in the 1980s, with her family, in the totally different culture and customs of USA. The idea had even emerged as a way to show that Latino immigrants love the country as much as North Americans, due to the immigration hatred that the presidency of donald trump. Y LongoriaIn addition to being a producer, she is also the director of the pilot episode. -How was the experience of having Eva as the director of the first episode?- Eva Longoria: “From the first moment we spoke on the phone, doubts had arisen about the vision of the first scenes, how we could set out the way of thinking, the style of costumes up to the selection of actors. It was as if we both shared the same brain. And every time someone disagreed with us, if they didn’t have the same vision, we asked them to leave. We had a very specific idea of ​​what we wanted to say and show in the way that we also wanted to do it. That’s why I think we were very lucky to maintain such a strong unit from the minute we met.” Zoe Saldana: “It is very true that the two of us were always very close, facing each battle together, knowing that we had one voice. It was like saying ‘We have to protect our people’”.

the society of Eva Longoria Y Zoe Saldana It is also the perfect combination for hbo max. As the best combination of cinema on television, Zoe offers her experience in the world of cinema through the blockbusters of “Avatar” or “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Eva adds the TV fame behind “Desperate Housewives”, in addition to having directed the last three episodes of the television comedy “black ish” and an episode of “Grand Hotel” that she had also created as a producer. And at a time when women in Hollywood seek equal opportunities, they are the ones who generate them in the new series on the HBO Max streaming platform, “Chubby Chronicles”. -Do you feel a certain pressure to achieve a real success when telling the history of the Hispanic culture… in English?- Zoe Saldana: “The sense of seeking a certain justice in Latino representation is what generates the most pressure, to achieve something important. It is a pleasure and at the same time a very powerful pleasure. I remember the times I was in the studio and I saw so many women of color, women with different roots filling all the spaces of the production. It was beautiful, because of all the opportunities that we were able to generate to create a story that is also so massive.” Eva Longoria: “I remember the day we were all in the studio, filming the pilot episode and we were able to take a picture with the production and writers. We were all Latin women. Something not normal at all. The photo was not normal. And I remember that right after taking it out, we ran to work, because it had been during lunch, thinking that we had to make something like that normal as well. Such a production is possible. And something like that starts with a producer like Zoe and her sisters at the helm, considering how can we hire more and more women? How can we hire people of color first? Before subconsciously ignoring it.” Zoe Saldana: “We try to be very strategic, trying to move our claws appropriately, to protect as much as possible our group of women that we work with, to protect our passion. It’s so inspiring… but we also had so much fun, to the point of feeling challenged, my blood boiled, for all the wonderful things we accomplished.”

-Do you realize the great change you are generating?- Eve Longoria: “Yes, although the latest studies show that we are going backwards. Women are less and less behind the scenes. Latinos are less and less behind the camera. And it breaks my heart, because I think the studios, with us, can say that they doubled the numbers by hiring two Latinas. They had one last year and now there are two. But it is also the way numbers are manipulated to use the word ‘diversity’. It is worth nothing if it does not generate work. That is why our series is so important. “It is important that HBO Max gives the series the same weaponry that it would give to any other show. He deserves it. If you look at the audience we are targeting, it is very diverse. And it makes sense as a business too. That’s why we’re also going to keep turning the wheel, hoping that a lot of people in Hollywood think, ‘My God, they’re doing great,’ so that we can continue to be in a position where we can continue to hire Latina women. It is our community and we want to give them the opportunity they deserve. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we have to keep accelerating until the numbers in the statistics change.” Zoe Saldana: “The statistics of the studies also have their reasons, although I know that sometimes they are not so complete. When an opportunity like ours arises, I feel that we have to continue generating more and more opportunities. With my sisters we learned that not only executives have a position of power. We all, as consumers, are the most powerful in a capitalist nation. And that is why we need to generate deep conversations to raise why we do not support each other among Latinos, in our respective communities, to the same level that we support other communities. And I would love to get that answer.”