Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway and the best looks of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: PHOTOS

the famous movie Cannes Film Festival It is taking place in its 75th edition and they have given a lot to talk about not only with the films that are being presented, but also because of the incredible looks that celebrities have shown off.

Great figures have come together for this important event, where present the most anticipated films of the next few months.

Related news

So it is not surprising that stars of great stature comor Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, among others, they are giving something to talk about, not only for their talent, but for their incredible looks.

The actresses are the ones who have dazzled their way through the red carpet in France, which ends on May 28, so we will have great content fashionist.

Eva Longoria

The actress has stood out for being one of the best dressed in the industry and this is no exception, as she has dazzled the red carpet with several of her outfits.

Longoria has opted for elegant and striking dresses in turn, accompanied by makeup in dark tones. On the one hand she has stood out with a silver dress, as well as a black one with transparencies of Robert Cavalli.

Eve Longoria. AP

Anne Hathaway

who is being stealing glances is Hathaway, who very faithful to his film “The devil wears fashion” is wearing the best fashion trends of this year.

The star is presenting his long-awaited film “Armageddon Time” and has stood out on the carpet in her blue Gucci dress, as well as a white Giorgio Armani Privé one.

Anne Hathaway. AP

Bella Hadid

One of the stars that has shined in the last editions of the Cannes is undoubtedly Bella Hadid, who on this occasion opted for a more sober look.

The model wore a black dress Giani Versace, which stands out for its design, since it has a short tail, while in the hip area it has more volume.

Bella Hadid. AP

Kristen Stewart

One of the actresses who has given the most to talk about in recent months is Kristen Stewart for her performance as Princess Diana.

The famous stood out at the festival where she is presenting her new film and opted for a classic and elegant outfit from chanell in red and white colors with a v-neckline, as well as a black two-piece outfit.

Kristen Stewart. AP

Julia Roberts

The legendary actress impressed with a jumpsuit black for this 2022, which makes her slender figure stand out in a very elegant way.

The outfit is from Louis Vuitton and accompanied with some open heels that give the touch of elegance that has always stood out in her.

Julia Roberts. AP

amv