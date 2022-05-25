Entertainment

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway and the best looks of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: PHOTOS

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

the famous movie Cannes Film Festival It is taking place in its 75th edition and they have given a lot to talk about not only with the films that are being presented, but also because of the incredible looks that celebrities have shown off.

Great figures have come together for this important event, where present the most anticipated films of the next few months.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

HBO Max has a movie that cost 60 million and is full of intense action | TRAILER

2 mins ago

From behind and in a sports bra, Ángela Aguilar shows off her mini-waist while painting a graffiti

11 mins ago

Victoria Ruffo: This is the elegant house of the actress

22 mins ago

Chris Hemsworth joins Scarlett Johansson in a select MCU club

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button