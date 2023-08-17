Eva Longoria celebrates Necaxa’s centenary with cake

Eva LongoriaActress, businesswoman and one of the main investors Necaxa He also claimed on his social networks a cake with the team’s shield, details in gold and a phrase made of liquid chocolate with “Fuerza Rayos!” written on it.

The image is a short video without audio showing the dessert elegantly and then a picture in which Eva Longoria appears with the cake to show her love and passion for the Rojiblanco team.

It should be remembered that Necaxa will celebrate its 100th anniversary on 21 August, which is why it has put up for sale a commemorative shirt with the historical colors and stripes of red and white, which has made the club one of the longest running clubs. depicted as one. The history of the entire Mexican football.

The team has also published a book reviewing the history of the team thanks to author Allan Emper, as well as an exhibition at the UNAM Newspaper Library in CDMX on 1 September detailing the dam and the city in 1923. Joined the club.

Other celebrities showcase their teams in football

The case of Eva Longoria, who has claimed to have accessorized or dressed with the Necaxa shield on other occasions, is not unique. In recent months, other celebrities outside of football have begun to venture into the sport as investors.

recent case tom bradyThe former quarterback who won seven Super Bowl rings claimed his attachment to the city of Birmingham, England; The other case is from Wrexham, which was acquired by the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds,

there are other cases Natalie Portman and Jennifer GarnerThose seen close to Angel City of the United States Women’s League.

It should be remembered that former football player Mesut Özil, baseball player Justin Verlander and his partner, model Kate Upton are also part of the group of investors now in Necaxa; In addition to basketball player Victor Odalipo, skier Bode Miller and former NBA star Shawn Marion.