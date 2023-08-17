Entertainment

Eva Longoria celebrates Necaxa’s centenary with cake

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 1 minute read

Eva LongoriaActress, businesswoman and one of the main investors Necaxa He also claimed on his social networks a cake with the team’s shield, details in gold and a phrase made of liquid chocolate with “Fuerza Rayos!” written on it.

The image is a short video without audio showing the dessert elegantly and then a picture in which Eva Longoria appears with the cake to show her love and passion for the Rojiblanco team.

It should be remembered that Necaxa will celebrate its 100th anniversary on 21 August, which is why it has put up for sale a commemorative shirt with the historical colors and stripes of red and white, which has made the club one of the longest running clubs. depicted as one. The history of the entire Mexican football.

The team has also published a book reviewing the history of the team thanks to author Allan Emper, as well as an exhibition at the UNAM Newspaper Library in CDMX on 1 September detailing the dam and the city in 1923. Joined the club.

Other celebrities showcase their teams in football

The case of Eva Longoria, who has claimed to have accessorized or dressed with the Necaxa shield on other occasions, is not unique. In recent months, other celebrities outside of football have begun to venture into the sport as investors.

recent case tom bradyThe former quarterback who won seven Super Bowl rings claimed his attachment to the city of Birmingham, England; The other case is from Wrexham, which was acquired by the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds,

there are other cases Natalie Portman and Jennifer GarnerThose seen close to Angel City of the United States Women’s League.

It should be remembered that former football player Mesut Özil, baseball player Justin Verlander and his partner, model Kate Upton are also part of the group of investors now in Necaxa; In addition to basketball player Victor Odalipo, skier Bode Miller and former NBA star Shawn Marion.

Ricardo Pelaez recalls his time at Necaxa in the club’s 100 years

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

7 Zendaya hairstyles that outline your face and are trending in 2023!

January 6, 2023

Checklist of most seen artists at this time on YouTube in Spain

3 weeks ago

Barack Obama is a type of listening to Featherweight

4 weeks ago

‘Sailor Moon’ and other classic anime that are not streaming and must be urgently rescued

April 3, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button