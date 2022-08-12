Eva Longoria confides in her ex-husband Tony Parker: “I love him”

Eva Longoria has agreed to return to her relationship with Tony Parker as they formed one of the most glamorous couples of the 2000s together.

The 2000s were rich in glamorous couples. Impossible also not to mention those formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake or even Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes who have all had great stories for several years. Another duo, this time Franco-American, also unleashed passions. As you will have understood, we are obviously talking about Tony Parker and Eva Longoria. Very in love, the couple even ended up saying “yes” in France on July 7, 2007.

Unfortunately, this union did not last since the actress of Desperate Housewives asked divorce for “irreconcilable differences” in a Los Angeles court. In reality, the French basketball player found himself at the heart of a cheating scandal when a young woman by the name of Alexandra Paressant claimed to have spent the night with the athlete while he was still married. Since then, water has flowed under the bridges and everyone is happy. Eva Longoria is married to José Baston and Tony spins the perfect love with Alizé Lim.

Eva Longoria feels a lot of affection for Tony Parker

Eva Longoria, however, did not hesitate to return to her separation from Tony Parker during her recent visit to CNN: “It was heartbreaking. (…) It was disappointing because I had an identity, I was Mrs. Parker and a wife. And when that’s taken away from you, you think, ‘Who am I?’ ». Despite everything, the 47-year-old actress keeps a good image of her ex-husband: “He’s not a bad person. He wanted something else and I can’t hate him for it. (…) I will never speak publicly about what happened, the reasons for our divorce, because I love it. And we still talk to each other, we are still part of our respective lives. » That’s nice to hear.