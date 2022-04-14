Eva Longoria congratulated her husband Pepe Bastón with a family pose

Proud to write the pages of a life together, Eva Longoria dedicated to her husband Pepe Canea sincere congratulations on her birthday, such an important date in the family calendar of the actress, who together with the businessman had the happiness of starting a family in June 2018, with the birth of their first child together, Santiago. The truth is that, over the years, both have built a marriage in which complicity and trust prevail, something that the star has made evident in her words, shouting once again the immense love that invades her and from which They have been witnesses not only those closest to their circle, but also their faithful followers, who joined this celebration virtually.

SEE GALLERY

MORE RELATED NEWS

It was through her social networks that Eva raised her congratulations to Pepe, revealing a little of those events in her personal environment that she usually keeps private. However, for the interpreter, this special occasion deserved a show of public affection, so on the morning of this April 13, she released her message, showing herself very inspired. “Happy birthday to the best human being on this earth! You shower this family with love and support and deserve to be celebrated every day!”, Longoria wrote in the first of the text that has received hundreds of thousands of “likes” from his followers as well as several messages with good wishes to the celebrated.

the family pose

As if that were not enough, Eva illustrated her dedication with an album of three photographs in which she presumes to be happy with the beautiful family she has formed with her husband, including the children that the businessman had in the past with Natalia Esperón. Thus, in one of the postcards Pepe and Eva can be seen posing smiling with their little Santiago, while they are accompanied by Mariana and Sebastián, who, along with their older sister Natalia, are very close to their father and the actress. “Happy birthday to the best husband, father, son, friend, partner, soulmate ever. I love you my life, “concluded the interpreter, who although she did not give clues as to how they celebrate, she did publish some stories from the beach very early, one of the couple’s favorite destinations.

SEE GALLERY

Of course, there were several celebrities who could not miss the opportunity to congratulate Pepe, including david beckham: “Happy birthday to the most incredible man,” wrote the former soccer player. victoria beckham He also reiterated his appreciation for Bastón: “Happy birthday, we love you.” Another celebrity who sent his message was Reese witherspoonwho briefly said: “Happy birthday, Pepe!” mario lopez, roselyn sanchez, Chenoa Y Melanie Griffithjust to mention a few, are part of the list of stars that joined the virtual celebration, showing the emotional ties that the Bastón Longoria maintain with the other families of the show.

Thus, with the passage of time, Eva and Pepe consolidate a sentimental relationship that has a history of several years as a background, because after meeting in 2010, three years passed for both to make the decision to start a courtship. Later, it was in 2016 when both arrived at the altar, a moment that they shared with their closest and that of course was made known, exclusively, through the pages of HELLO!. Since then, the lovers have done everything to consolidate dreams, including welcoming their son Santiago, who is the joy of the home.

SEE GALLERY





