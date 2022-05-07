Eva Longoria enjoys Oaxaca to the rhythm of Selena Quintanilla

actress and businesswoman Eva Longoria is in oaxacaand to show this, the actress uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing to the popular song “Como la Flor” by Selena Quintanilla.

Through his Instagram account, The wife of Mexican businessman José Bastón shared some stories after training in the area known as Los Arquitos, in the Xochimilco neighborhood.from the Oaxacan capital.

“Training in Oaxaca, it is a beautiful town, Oaxaca is colors”while resting from training in the famous neighborhood.

The protagonist of the series “Desperate Housewives” is seen wearing white pants, a blouse and shoes, with a small hanging bag and was accompanied by a girl in denim clothes; both have their hands up and are in the Macedonio Alcalá tourist walkway.

The theme “Como la flor” is heard, which they dance with the same choreography, then, the famous one lets go of her partner to continue singing and dancing the theme. “You can take the girls out of Texas… but you can’t take Texas out of the girls,” Longoria wrote to accompany the video she released on her Instagram account. “Selena forever”.

Eva Longoria was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, while the queen of Tex-Mex was originally from the Texas city of Lake Jackson. The famous actress seems to be enjoying this trip and in her publication some of her followers, in addition to causing her excitement, also took advantage of her to give her some tips on how to have a better time in the city.

Watch the video of Eva Longoria in Oaxaca here: