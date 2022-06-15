Eva Longoria imposes the trend of long white skirts

Eva Longoria decided to offer us a style lecture on how to defend long minimalist skirts in trend during 2022. We are facing a model that, over the years, has managed to position itself as one of the favorites of style prescribers.

Actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria has left behind his days as the protagonist of Desperate Housewives, but in matters of style it is evolving more and more. No combination is ruled out, with 1.57 tall, Eva Longoria She knows that the key to looking polished is always wearing clothes that are precisely tailored to her complexion and knowing which cuts are the most flattering for her.

During the Women Empowerment Forum Benefiting the Global Gift Foundation USA at the Immersive Frida Kahlo Show in Hollywood, the actress took her styling game to another level with an off-white ensemble comprised of a crop top and a long minimalist skirt, renewing our desire to continue wearing these garments, but with a twistideal for use in events held on sunny days.

How to combine a long and minimalist skirt in the style of Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria with long and minimalist skirt Tommaso Boddy

The actress with Mexican roots chose a look that champions the style ‘flossing‘, that is, the thin strips of fabric that surround the abdomen area and that are inspired by the idiosyncrasy of the wardrobes that defined the 2000s, being aware that in this 2022 our nostalgic feeling for the Y2K imperative does not cease.

The accessories He wore them in gold color. A few rings, a fine and small earrings. She combed her midi brown hair totally smooth, opting for a half tail backwards. The make-up with a natural finish stood out for reflecting a shiny skin, accompanied by pink lips, well-outlined eyebrows and shadows in earth tones on the eyelids