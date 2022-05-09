Eva Longoria in a summer dress, black and cut out

One of the great advantages of the arrival of good weather, at least for fashion lovers, is, of course, being able to enjoy our summer wardrobe again and finally wear those whims that we’ve thrown already the glove and that are pure trend. If there is a fashion that arrived unexpectedly but that has not only been maintained but has also become the queen of the season, it is, without a doubt, that of the ‘cut out’. Or what is the same, the fashion of strategic openings in garments so that they provide an original and flattering touch. Another of the garments that you are surely dying to wear again with the arrival of good weather are summer dresses. With the peace of mind of knowing that you have to combine them as very little. Goodbye, winter coats! Well, if there is someone who has found the winning combination of both trends is the actress Eva Longoria. We love to enjoy your Instagram, a source of positive energy and ‘lookazos’. And in the last outfits that she has shared through her profile, she has us truly in love: a black summer dress and ‘cut out’.

Eva Longoria ideal with dress ‘cut out’

The ‘outfit’ for which Eva has opted, which we have seen posing in a location in Oaxaca, Mexico, is a veLong flowing summer dress in black, short sleeves, V-neckline and slits on both sides of the waist. She has combined this dress with simple flat sandals and beautiful long earrings. And the truth, this ‘look’ does not need anything else to shine. Simplicity and elegance are the two terms that best define this style by Eva Longoria.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io