Eva Longoria in “SEEN” | the Academy’s interviews

The latest episode of “SEEN“- the series of interviews of the Academy on Culture, Identity and Representation with some of today’s most influential Latinx directors and artists, presents Eva Longoria in conversation with journalist and series presenter Nick Barili. What the interview with Eva is based on Longoria?
Longoria and Barili visit the California State University campus in Northridge, from which Longoria holds a master’s degree in Chicano Studies in 2013. Longoria opens up about the importance of activism and knowing her own history, about how being white helped and hurt her as an actor, and why she kept her daily job for the first two years of her acting career. Where can I see the interview? The episode is …Read on spectacle.periodicodaily
