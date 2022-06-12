Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Jared Leto… These stars who haven’t aged a bit in 20 years!

Years pass and some celebrities have not aged a bit. Jared Leto may have blown his 50 candles, his face is exactly the same as when he started. He is not the only one. Indeed, many are the stars not to age. Cosmetic surgery or perfect lifestyle? Whatever technique you adopt, it works wonderfully.

Among women, Julia Roberts always has the same devastating smile. Recently, the 54-year-old actress also caused a sensation when climbing the stairs for the film “Armageddon Time” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For her part, Eva Longoria is also approaching her fifties. However, the star of the series “Desperate Housewives” has not changed since his debut in the cinema. And just like her sisters, Jennifer Lopez is still as lovely and sexy as ever. Like the sulphurous Sofía Vergara or the sublime Halle Berry.

The secret of eternal youth

On the men’s side, “Matrix” star Keanu Reeves is nearly 60. Nevertheless, he has not aged a bit. Only a few gray hairs in his beard allow us to say that the years have passed. Some rumors even seem to indicate that the 57-year-old actor would be immortal. Pharrell Williams, meanwhile, would he have discovered the secret of eternal youth? One thing is certain, it is that at 49 years old, the American artist looks 20 years younger. Like him, Will Smith has not changed. Although his acting career took a hit during the last Academy Awards. Indeed, the 7th art turned its back on the 53-year-old comedian after the latter slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the event because of a questionable joke about the appearance of his wife…

