Eva Longoria, Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman here are their new projects

TV series news 20 October 2021: Eva Longoria in the adaptation of La Casa degli Spiriti

The news TV series of 20 October 2021 sees three great actresses at the center like Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman and Meryl Streep grappling with new projects in the world of seriality.

Eva Longoria she will be the protagonist of the adaptation of the novel by Isabel Allende The House of Spirits produced by FilmNation Entertainment. Longoria will be Blanca Trueba the woman who has guided the destiny of the family over several generations. The novel is a saga about three generations of women from the Trueba family. Francisca Alegría and Fernanda Urrejola are writing the adaptation.

Uma Thurman joins the cast of Super Pumped the Showtime anthology series whose first season will chronicle the rise of Uber based on the book by Mike Isaac Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Created by Billions’ Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the series stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Thurman will be Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post and a member of Uber’s board of directors. The following seasons will deal with other cases of companies that have changed an industry.

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harington will be among the protagonists of Extrapopolation Scott Z. Burns anthology for Apple Tv +. Also in the cast Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schiwmmer. At the center of the series is the analysis of how current climate changes have affected love, work, faith and family. They will be 8 autonomous but interconnected episodes.

TV series news 20 October – New projects

Let’s see what are the projects in the production or development phase:

ABC ordered the pilot of The Son in Law a single-camera comedy written by Ajay Sahgal with a man at the center who seeks the approval of his new boyfriend’s parents even though he’s a hard-to-win father-in-law for his daughter’s boyfriend.

a single-camera comedy written by Ajay Sahgal with a man at the center who seeks the approval of his new boyfriend’s parents even though he’s a hard-to-win father-in-law for his daughter’s boyfriend. David Heyman’s Heyday Television has taken the rights to 4 novels from the Spanish author of yellow Dolores Redondo centered on detective Amala Salazar helping the FBI track down a serial killer in New Orleans after Katrina.

centered on detective Amala Salazar helping the FBI track down a serial killer in New Orleans after Katrina. 108 media took the rights to the Young Adult novel A Banquet for Hungry Ghost to turn it into an animated horror anthology. At the center 8 stories of hungry ghosts.

to turn it into an animated horror anthology. At the center 8 stories of hungry ghosts. Netflix took the project The Henna Artist based on the novel by Alka Joshi whose rights were taken by Miramax Tv for development. Written by Sri Rao, the series will see Freida Pinto as the protagonist. The Henna Artist is a drama-soap-epic-romantic series set in the 1950s in Jaipur, a famous Indian city with elegant buildings and a varied cultural environment. Lakshimi (Pinto) is a henna artist who thus gains access to the lives of the richest women in the city.

Casting news

Let’s see the latest news from the world of TV series cast:

Candy: Pablo Schreiber joins Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey in the miniseries based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel) who killed her friend Betty Gore (Lynskey) with an ax in Texas in 1980 apparently for no reason. Schreiber will be Alan Gore, engineer, Betty’s husband.

joins Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey in the miniseries based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel) who killed her friend Betty Gore (Lynskey) with an ax in Texas in 1980 apparently for no reason. Schreiber will be Alan Gore, engineer, Betty’s husband. Devil in Ohio: Netflix completed the cast of the miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Daria Polatin with Emily Deschanel hero. Djoulet Amara, Jason Sakaki, Marci T. House, Samantha Ferris, Bradley Stryker, Stacey Farber, Tahmoh Penikett, Keenan Tracey, Ty Wood join the cast which already includes Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco and Naomi Tan.

completed the cast of the miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Daria Polatin with hero. Djoulet Amara, Jason Sakaki, Marci T. House, Samantha Ferris, Bradley Stryker, Stacey Farber, Tahmoh Penikett, Keenan Tracey, Ty Wood join the cast which already includes Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco and Naomi Tan. Three Women: Austin Stowell joins the cast of the series Showtime based on Lisa Taddeo’s book about three women who tell their stories of change to a journalist who needs a shake up in her life.

joins the cast of the series based on Lisa Taddeo’s book about three women who tell their stories of change to a journalist who needs a shake up in her life. The Continental here the news of the cast

Curiosity

The CW bought Leonardo the Italian series with Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson, had previously broadcast Diavoli. He also bought comedy Bump from Australia and Taika Waititi’s paranormal Wellington from New Zealand, which he will share with HBO Max.

Netflix has unveiled the data of the last quarter and anticipated new evaluation parameters.

