Eva Longoria protagonist of the television adaptation

Posted on
The famous novel by Isabel Allende The house of the spirits it will become a TV series

Eva Longoria will star in the television adaptation of Isabel Allende’s first novel, The house of the spirits, for FilmNation Entertainment. Longoria will play Blanca Trueba, one of the brave and passionate women who make up the story, which transcends several generations. The book was adapted into a cult film in 1993, starring Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas and Winona Ryder (HERE our review).

The house of the spirits is a family saga that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of Trueba family women. Set in a remote South American country, this timeless drama, with shades of magical realism, takes us on an epic journey of luck, intrigue, love and destiny throughout the 20th century. Francisca Alegría And Fernanda Urrejola they are writing the adaptation; Alegría will direct the episodes. “It is truly an honor to bring one of Isabel Allende’s most iconic works to the screen, for audiences around the world, together with FilmNation, Francisca and Fernanda”, actress Eva Longoria said in a statement. “This is a story full of themes such as family, love and magic. I am thrilled to show the world the beauty, creativity and talent that our community continues to produce “.

the house of spirits

Director Alegría added: “It is an honor to adapt Isabel Allende’s House of the Spirits. I am a devoted admirer of her work and her as an artist, and this novel is a fundamental piece of Latin American culture. Isabel was ahead of her time, just like the female protagonists of the story, and I feel that today, 40 years later, we can actually understand and integrate the deeply complex threads of their powerful lineage “.

Isabel Allende, a Chilean-born writer, is the most widely read Spanish-language author in the world, with more than 20 books published during her career.

