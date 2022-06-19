Eva Longoria shows how to wear a yellow bikini at 40+

After giving style lessons at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Eva Longoria he takes a moment to enjoy the sunny days at his home in Los Angeles, California. The actress American has joined this ‘club’ of celebrities who have welcomed the summer in the most classic way: wearing a bikini.

The protagonist of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria He uploaded a photo to his Instagram account in which he showed his more than eight million followers how to enhance the figure in the most favorable way in the hottest time of the year.

How to wear a bikini according to Eva Longoria?

The look she wore on this occasion consisted of a yellow bikini. While the bra with medium straps had triangle-shaped cups, the panties have them with threads that are tied on the sides, a clear reminiscence of the 2000s. trend that gained strength at the beginning of the century, but that in 2022 becomes more present, if possible than in its origins, thanks to pieces that cover just enough and celebrities like Bella Hadid or Emily Ratajkowski who adore them.

The creative brand of Eva Longoria BikiniMelissa Odabash confirms in her latest collection that one of the most obvious trends in swimsuitswhether complete or two-piece, is a return to other decades, especially those in which swimsuits became much more daring and striking.

You may like to have the much needed classic bikini (who has not had more than one in black), but the truth is that each summer style subscribers lean towards options full of color and vibrancy.