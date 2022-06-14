Eva Longoria wears a lilac leather effect outfit with heels

Eva Longoria He has spent a lot of time in front of the cameras, but also behind them. Her new project for HBO Max, called Chubby girlis a new series in which she acted as executive producer together with Zoë Saldana, yielding the leading role to a new youthful actress. The actress and businesswoman has spent a large part of her career promoting Latino voices on the big screen, and this time her project tells the story of a family from the Dominican Republic who leaves everything to bet on the American dream in Miami, during the decade of the eighties. A story that talks about identity, family and childhood loss with a touch of humor.

To promote her work, the actress and businesswoman, Eva Longoria, usually chooses midi-dressesboth in neutral colors like black or in vibrant tones like the lime green she wore to Cannes, which exposes some skin and has a lengthening effect on her legs. Recently, she wore a floor-length skirt with a very minimalist matching crop top for the Women Empowerment Forum and looked more elegant than ever.

Versatile and modern, at 47 years old, Eva Longoria she looks better than ever and is not afraid to experiment with fashion, does she prove it? The monochrome look which led to the premiere of Chubby girlwith which he showed off a spectacular figure and the trending color of the summer 2022 that suits brunettes very well: lilac.

How is the lilac outfit with leather effect and high heels that Eva Longoria wore in 2022?