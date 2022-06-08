Eva Longoria wore a bright blue suit with a white t-shirt

Eva Longoria You know from experience that you will always be well dressed if you go to the timelessness of a tailored suit. This outfit, so important today in the women’s wardrobe, always manages to gain a prominent place among current collections. Therefore, it results in a safe, timeless and sophisticated response that we can turn to at any time of the year.

The tailor shop that stands out in the collections Spring-Summer 2022 oscillates between light and dark shades. outfits with shorts, such as those proposed by Auralee, Alaïa, Balmain or AZ Factory, they seek to renew and adapt this classic to the hottest season of the year. However, the American actress, Eva Longoriaappeals to the currents that prevail in the street style: the tailored suit in oversize proportions.

How to wear a tailored suit elegantly like Eva Longoria?

The baggy suit is one of the favorites of best dressed to go to the office, especially in bright colors. During the spring of 2022 these combinations have prevailed in the urban style of some of the fashion capitals such as Paris, Milan and Copenhagen, in pastel roses either vibrant cherry reds when it’s not about the more traditional browns or blacks.