Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, a dream love in Hollywood

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling, tonight protagonist of the first tv Channel 5 with “First Man”, are one of the Hollywood “silent” couples together since 2011. From their union they were born Esmeralda Amanda in 2014 followed 2 years later by Amada Lee

The two actors, both very reserved, live their story far from the glamor of the starsystem that began on the set of the film “Like a thunder” directed by Derek Cianfance. In the film the Mendes And Gosling interpret the couple of protagonists. A few months after the end of filming, they spend a romantic vacation in Paris where they are intercepted together and support rumors of an alleged relationship. They reunite on set the following year for Drunk History of Christmas: during the promotion of the film in an interview with Marie Claire the actress had made statements of high esteem about the co-star without adding further details about the private life.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling: convict was the set

In 2012 the first red carpet together is al Toronto Film Festival on the occasion of the presentation of “Like a thunder” catalyzing the attention of those present. For Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling the first pink bow arrives in 2014: the pregnancy had been kept out of the spotlight almost to the end and saw the arrival of Esmeralda Amada Gosling born in September. The two kept the utmost confidentiality on the firstborn and in an interview he had stated about it:

Whether we like it or not, privacy will be very difficult for Esmeralda. I think it is unfair but this is our reality. So Ryan and I soon decided to give her as much privacy as possible. And my pregnancy was the first opportunity to give her all this. It’s such an intimate moment for the mother too. I know it all sounds very harmless when you browse a tabloid in the doctor’s office or see a picture of a pregnant woman online, but I find the media bump watch obsession intrusive and stressful. So I made the decision to completely leave myself out of it. (cosmopolitan sources – Violet Gray)

In 2015, Ryan Gosling debuts behind the camera with Lost River, a feature film that sees one of the protagonists Eva Mendes And Matt Smith. The following year the couple’s second child is born, Amada Lee Gosling and pregnancy is once again kept out of the spotlight until a few weeks earlier. The couple continues to live their story in serenity and sipping their public appearances together

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro, Metropolitan Magazine N1

Adv