Eva Mendes: “I never gave up acting”

The last time we saw Eva Mendes in the cinema, it was in Lost River, the first film directed by her companion, actor Ryan Gosling. Before that, the American actress of Cuban origin had caused a sensation in Training Dayby Antoine Fuqua (2001), The night belongs to usby James Gray (2007) or even Bad Lieutenant: Stopover in New Orleans, by Werner Herzog (2009). So why has she not set foot on a movie set for eight years? She assures today that she has not put an end to her acting career, posting a video on Instagram to dot the i’s.

“I never left the cinema, she explains next to a montage of shock titles on her supposed retirement, at 48 years old. I wanted to be home with my babies, and luckily my other business allowed me to do that, more so than acting. Besides, I wasn’t thrilled with the stereotypical roles I was offered, especially after working on the film. Lost River, which was a dream project. It was hard to find such a good role after that. What is the purpose of this message? To deny this idea. I never gave up acting.”

Eva Mendes has indeed had two daughters with Ryan Gosling since they met on the film The Place Beyond the Pines, by Derek Cianfrance, in 2012. They are now 8 and 6 years old. Earlier in the year, invited on the set of The Viewshe had already explained refuse to participate in certain types of scene since she was a mother: “I don’t want to shoot violent scenes anymore, nor show sexuality, the list is short. But acting is something that I would always like. It’s just that since I have children, I have become more extreme in my choices. Basically, I would accept to play in Disney. That’s all that’s left.” Will she come back all the same in the next opus of Fast & Furious, as suggested by the star of the saga, Vin Diesel? She was at the heart of the second film, 2 Fast 2 Furiousin 2003, but she never confirmed these rumors.

