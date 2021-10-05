Eva Mendes reveals that before meeting Ryan Gosling she didn’t want children

The last big screen appearance of Eva Mendes dates back to 2014 in Lost River, the first film directed by her husband Ryan Gosling. Since then, the star hasn’t set foot on a movie set and has focused on her family. She is now the mother of two girls, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with her partner.

Having children is something he never imagined before meeting Gosling because she was focused on her work.

“I was lucky enough to work for 20 years, I never wanted children until I fell in love with Ryan”, the star told Fitzy & Wippa. “I was 40 and had my first child. I was 42 when the second came, Amada, so I had a career and then I shifted my focus to my family”, has continued.

But after a six-year hiatus, the time has come for her to go back to work.

“So now I’m thinking of coming back, I feel like it’s time. I tell you guys, the list is getting shorter and shorter of the things I do, I don’t want to do anything violent, risky, nothing risque, I think that the only thing left is Disney!“he joked.

He added that women shouldn’t feel stuck between a career or having children: “Now that my daughters are growing up I would never want to send the wrong message to the young women out there, it never has to be a” situation or career or family “, he concluded.

Recently, exchanging a few comments on social media, Mendes said that it is better to stay at home with Gosling than anywhere else and she also had to defend herself from some attacks by haters.