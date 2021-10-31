News

Eva Taylor adored by the public but not by the critics

On October 31, 1977 the singer Eva Taylor died, one of the protagonists of the jazz scene of the twenties and thirties. Her real name is Irene Gibbons and she was born on January 22, 1895.

Little loved by critics

Adored by the public, Eva Taylor is not particularly appreciated by critics and her contemporary colleagues who basically accuse her of having been favored in her career by being the wife of Clarence Williams. In fact, his long career shows that this is not the case. There are many jazz musicians who appreciate his voice and want it with them (from Luis Armstrong to Sidney Bechet). The first successes, however, are prior to marriage and the world of jazz as she begins to sing in vaudeville shows when she is still very young, touring outside the USA, in particular in Europe in 1906 and in Australia in 1914.

A career full of satisfactions

Eva Taylor in the Twenties is very popular both by virtue of the concert and recording activity carried out alongside her husband within the group of the Blue Five, a prestigious formation that has linked her name to some recordings that have now become historic, and thanks to her participation to numerous successful magazines. At the end of the twenties he took part in various radio shows for NBC and in the early thirties he worked, again as a star, for the radio station WOR, participating, in 1932, in an important show organized and directed Paul Whiteman. After the war, the activity decreases to the point of suggesting that it has withdrawn. Unexpectedly, however, he returned to the limelight towards the end of the sixties and during a tour carried out in Great Britain in the summer of 1968 he still recorded an album.

