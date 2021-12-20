Eva, the later masterpiece on the beach beats everyone: boundless splendor

The wonderful actress and former shipwreck amazes all fans with a “hot” shot. Eva shows one of her “highlights” and leaves her many fans on the web breathless!

The former castaway from the Island of the Famous returns to social media with a sensational shot that makes everyone dream. Eva she is more beautiful than ever and shows one of her strong points, sending the many fans who have always followed her carefully into a frenzy.

One of the best known television characters, in recent years he has made a lot of talk for him clash with the reality show partner Francesco Monte, accused by her of having used prohibited substances while staying in Honduras. the fact caused a lot of uproar, and remained one of the focal points of that edition of the program.

Today, like so many other colleagues, the beautiful model of Hungarian origins is very present on social media and enjoys sharing private life photos and photo shoots with admirers.

In the image published a few hours ago, you can see her from behind, with the long blond hair swept by the sea breeze and gathered on the top of the head by his hands. On the pretty face not a hint of makeup.

To rule it, he put it choice: a animal print mini bikini whose panty enhances and leaves its granite B side exposed. Eva is a splendor.

Eva already feels nostalgia for the summer and sends the fans into ecstasy

The shot was shared by the person concerned on his own official Instagram profile and soon made a real massacre of views and hearts.

“#Good evening #bellagente # ⭐” Make every day your masterpiece “ wrote in the caption Eva, who appears to be resting on a wild beach of an exotic location.

Fans arrived in no time at all on her wall, leaving her with all kinds of messages: “Mamma mia what a beautiful woman you are compliments a kiss ❤️💋💋💋”.