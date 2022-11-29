Eva Villegas wins the III AMINER ‘Paco Moreno’ Journalism Award on…

The Journalist Eva Villegas has been the winner of the third edition of the ‘Paco Moreno’ Journalism Award on Andalusian metal miningconvened by the Association of Research, Extraction, Mining-Metallurgical, Auxiliary and Service Companies (AMINER), for the report ‘Without copper there is no future’, broadcast on Canal Sur Televisión in April 2021. Link to the report.

Endowed with 1,500 euros, the prize was delivered today in Seville in an act transmitted telematically, in which Priscila Moreno, executive manager of AMINER, has highlighted the contribution of the award-winning report to the “dissemination of the positive values ​​of mining, rigorously and with a wide social repercussion with its broadcast on the public television of Andalusia. During his speech, he also referred to the “leading role of mining in the transformation towards a green economy” and the need for society to assume that “we will not be able to address a sustainable future without including mining in the equation, because the Minerals and metals are present in many products in our everyday environment and are also crucial to undertake the energy and digital transition and combat climate change”.

In this edition, the ‘Paco Moreno’ Award jury has been chaired by the president of AMINER, Luis Vega, as well as by the General Secretary for Industry and Mines of the Junta de Andalucía, Cristóbal Sánchez; the dean president of the Official College of Mining Engineers of the South, Felipe Lobo; the director of Tribuna de Andalucía, Montserrat Hernández; and the editor of the ABC newspaper in Seville, winner of the second edition of the Paco Moreno Award, Encarna Freire. For his part, Priscila Moreno acted as secretary.

The jury’s ruling has highlighted that the report by Eva Villegas “offers a complete vision of mining, recalling the origin of an ancient activity that today is carried out applying innovation and cutting-edge technologies, creating wealth and jobs in the environment and generating rooted in the new generations. A complete vision of mining that also values ​​mining heritage as a tourist resource and that also points to the role played by metals in the energy transition and technological development”. Likewise, it underlines “the multifaceted vision that the report provides on the reality of a mining exploitation with varied testimonies that include technicians and managers of the company (Atalaya Mining), public officials of the region, representatives of the regional Administration and, even, ecologists”.

Dedicated to the memory of the founder and first president of AMINER, the ‘Paco Moreno’ Journalism Award is aimed at selecting and recognizing the best journalistic work published or broadcast in print and digital press, radio or television, that disseminates values ​​and principles on which the Andalusian metal mining industry is currently based, highlighting aspects such as the generation of wealth and employment, innovation and sustainability, or respect for the environment in the production processes linked to the sector. In this third call, journalists working in Spanish media or communication companies with information, reports, interviews, documentaries and articles published during the year 2021 opted.

Portrait of Eva Villegas

Eva Villegas Sánchez-Archidona, born in Madrid, has a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University and has developed his professional career in different media such as El Mundo, Globomedia, Telemadrid, Vía Digital or Radio Exterior de España. For two decades he has lived in Andalusia developing his work at Canal Sur Televisión, where he has specialized in international journalism and social journalism.

Two years ago she joined the editing team of Los Reporteros and is currently its director, a period in which the program has been distinguished with various awards such as the Andalusia Diversity Award, the Huelva Provincial Council Award, the City of Guadix Award or the National Civil Guard Award, to which is now added the ‘Paco Moreno’ Journalism Award.

A year ago, Eva Villegas conducted the last interview with Pablo Milanés, where for the first time the Cuban singer-songwriter criticized the Castro regime, an exclusive that these days has been echoed on different international television. She has also been a professor at the Inpahu University in Bogotá, Colombia.

About AMINER

The Association of Mining-Metallurgical and Services Research, Extraction, Transformation Companies, AMINER, is currently made up of 53 members representing the majority of entities related to metal mining in Andalusia: Cobre Las Cruces, Minas de Aguas Teñidas , Atalaya Mining, Minera Los Frailes, Alquife Mines, Tharsis Mining, Insersa, Ayesa, Maxam, Andévalo Mining Explorations, the Official College of Southern Mining Engineers, AGQ Mining, Minesur, San Martín Contractors, Sandvik, Subterra Engineering, Codisevand, ERM, IDOM, Iturri, Urva Fluidos Industriales, Ayma Mining, Torsa, IPH, Mecwide, FLSmidth, Cauchos San Diego SL, Atlantic Copper, Pan Global Resources, Abraservice, Ecotúnel, Grupo Marco, Movitex, Finanzauto, Agbar, Metso Outotec , Calgovsa, Inerco, SEMA (Andalusian Mining Services), Andalusian Official College of Geologists, Duro Felguera, Alto Minerals Denarius, Tin Mines, Aggreko, Elettón, Río Tinto Foundation, Kandeliu m, Paterson & Cooke, Nordic Guarantee, Veintimilla, Xcalibur Multiphysics, Green Soil Solutions, and Lurpelan.