evaluate Serie A stops or games behind closed doors

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, called today the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. Draghi, from what is learned, said he was concerned about the situation of football struggling with the increase in infections for Covid.

An invitation to collaboration, according to what is learned, was the one addressed by Prime Minister Draghi to the president of Federcalcio Gravina with the urge to evaluate the suspension of the championship or the holding of games behind closed doors to limit the spread of the infection from Covid. The decision is left, it is pointed out, to the Federation.

In the interview, Gravina explained what was happening, confirming the temporary suspension and postponement of Serie B and C matches, and the willingness of Serie A to move forward also due to the difficulties related to the calendar.

Paolo Dal Pino himself, president of the Serie A League, today in the Assembly reported to the Serie A clubs about the conversation between Gravina and Draghi with the League which then confirmed the willingness to continue the matches as scheduled also by virtue of the new approved protocol.

Lega Serie A, at the end of today’s Assembly, firmly reaffirmed its confidence in being able to continue the development of its competitions (Serie A Tim, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Supercoppa Frecciarossa) as scheduled, thanks to the application of the approved organizational regulations. yesterday from the Lega Council, wrote the Serie A League at the end of today’s assembly. “As a note released yesterday, the Serie A League also hopes that in the government meeting next Wednesday we can clearly identify the coordination tools of the territorial ASL to ensure uniform management of Covid-19 situations in the teams”.