Evaluation of a Novel Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test That Measures Inflammation in Emergency Settings

Patient population

275 patients who visited the emergency department of Lariboisière Hospital were included, representing 57% of eligible patients (11 day shifts between January and June 2016). The main reasons for non-inclusion were:

Patients who visit the emergency department at night,

Patients who refuse to participate,

Do not propose patients to participate in the study when the emergency department was oversaturated.

In six patients the EAK measurements were defective for technical reasons. Finally, 269 patients were included (mean/median age 56.3/58 years, 53.5% women).

The main reasons for visiting the emergency department were abdominal pain (18.2%), chest pain (14.9%), headache/neurological condition (14.5%), dyspnea (13.8%), and trauma /accident/poison (13.8%), with 12% having two or three reasons. One hundred and twenty-five patients (47%) were hospitalized after their ED visit. One patient died during the follow-up period.

EAK and inflammation

A clear final inflammation status was determined in 214 patients (80%), and 65 patients (30.4%) were assessed to have inflammation. In 50.8% of these patients, inflammation was associated with an infection (bacterial, viral or parasitic), in 13.9% with inflammation of the digestive tract and in 10.8% with active cancer.

The 5s model explained at least 99% of the variance (r2 ≥ 0.99) in 90.7% of patients (and at least 94% of the variance in the entire study population). The 1.5 s model explained at least 99% of the remaining patients.

The mean EAK5 values ​​were 2.18 ± 0.39 s and 1.75 ± 0.29 s for the no-inflammation and inflammation groups respectively (p < 0.001).

The ROC curve showed that the predictive power of EAK5 for inflammation is good with an area under the curve of 0.83 (95% CI: 0.77–0.89).

Youden’s threshold was 1.857 s with a specificity of 84.6% (78.5-89.9%) and a sensitivity of 70.8% (60-81.5%).

Using this threshold, we saw that the positive predictive value (PPV) of EAK5 was 66.7% and the negative predictive value was 86.9%. In other words, an EAK5s greater than 1,857 s excluded inflammation with a probability of 86.9%.

The predictive power of EAK5 was compared with that of CRP. We used inflammation status assessed from clinical data without biological data (to exclude CRP). The clinical inflammation status of 150 patients was assessed and their CRP levels were measured. The areas under the curve (AUC) were 0.85 (0.78–0.91) for EAK5 and 0.81 (0.74–0.88) for CRP. The two curves were significantly different (p < 0.0001), and EAK5 had better predictive power than CRP (Fig. 1).

Figures 1 comparison of PCR (black curve) and EAK5 (gray curve). Delong test of two correlated curves p < 0.0001. EAK5s Index derived from EAK at 5 seconds, AUC area down the curve.

Fibrinogen, another mediator of inflammation, was measured in 81 patients. Fibrinogen level did not correlate with EAK5 (r2 for linear correlation = 0.35).

Ultra-fast EAK

For 22 patients, the best fit was the 1.5-s model, which explained more than 99% of the variance, while the 5-s model explained less than 99%. These patients had ultrarapid EAK. The mean EAK5 for these patients was 1.53 ± 0.20 s. The EAK5 of all these patients were lower than the inflammation threshold, except in one patient whose 5-s segment did not fit well with the monoexponential model (r2= 94%) with an EAK5s at 2.12 s (Fig. 2). This patient was the only one discharged in this group (diagnosed with gastroenteritis and evaluated as having inflammation) and returned 4 days later with pneumonia finally treated with antibiotics.

Figures 2 patient with “slow” EAK5 and ultrafast EAK: left panel: exponential curve (thin curve) fits the 5 s silectogram (r2= 0.94) bad. Right panel: almost perfect exponential fit of the 1.5 s silectogram (r2> 0.99).

The characteristics of patients with ultrarapid EAK are summarized in Table 1. One patient died of septic shock on day 3, the only patient in the cohort who died during the follow-up period. Nineteen patients were assessed as having inflammation, one had no inflammation, and three had unclear status.

Table 1 Characteristics of patients with ultrarapid EAK.

EAK test

If we both only consider the measure of EAK5 when r2is at least 99% and we apply the hypothesis that every patient with ultrafast EAK has inflammation (Fig. 3), the sensitivity of the test is 73.9%, its specificity is 85.1%, the ppv is 69.9% and the npv is 87.4%. a slight improvement compared to the EAK5 measurement alone.

Figures 3 EAK test to detect inflammation. Inflammation is detected when EAK5s < 1.857 s (with r 2≥ 99%) or the EAK is ultrafast (r21.5s ≥ 99%).

EAK and infection

Since infection is the main cause of inflammation in our study, we tested the infection prediction power of EAK5s. Thirty-five patients had a clinically proven infection (local infections without systemic signs were excluded). The mean EAK5 values ​​were 2.07 ± 0.4 s and 1.74 ± 0.27 s for the uninfected and infected groups respectively (p < 0.0001). The AUC of the ROC curve was 0.76 (95% CI: 0.68–0.84), with a specificity of 67.7% (61.6–73.3%) and a sensitivity of 75% ( 60.1–88.9%).

Youden’s threshold was 1,880 s, close to the inflammation threshold. For this threshold, the PPV of the EAKs was 25.4% and the NPV was 94.6%. If we apply the ignition threshold of 1.857 s, the ppv and npv are 26.3% and 94.3% respectively.

In other words, among patients visiting the emergency department, an EAK5 greater than 1.86 s excludes a systemic infection with a probability of 94%.

Distribution of EAK among diseases.

Seventy-one patients could be clearly assigned to a disease group of significant size (Fig. 4). Twenty-three patients with acute pain conditions, such as renal colic (n = 12) and migraine or common headache (n = 11), had a mean EAK5 = 2.27 ± 0.42 s. Thirty-two patients with pyelonephritis (n = 5), lung disease (n = 14), asthma (n = 5), or active cancer (n = 8) had a mean EAK5 = 1.77 ± 0.51 s (p < 0 .0001 for this two-year study). comparison of groups). Patients with pulmonary embolism (n = 6) or heart failure (n = 10) had a wide range of EAK5 (1.53 to 2.29 s and 1.48 to 2.54 s respectively).