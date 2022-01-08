“Evaluations will be made after the Napoli report, other buffers on Sunday”

Antonio D’Amore director of ASL Napoli 2 was interviewed in The morning.

Let’s go back to Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani. In your opinion, given the isolation rules in force, could the three play Sunday evening against Juventus?

«They will have been careful to respect all the rules, both health and protocol ones. That is, if they have not had external contacts. So I really think so ».

And now can they be trained?

“At present, yes. According to the FIGC protocol, they observe isolation and can train. Through our prevention department, we asked Napoli if the prescribed isolation rules are observed. The club has already responded, listing the actions taken to ensure that there is very strict compliance with the rules. The three players, on Sunday, will be swab: if they are negative they will be released from the bond of isolation ».

Will there be administrative measures for the three players?

“Evaluations will be made by the prevention department after the Napoli report”.

