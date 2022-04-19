Entertainment

Evaluna and Camilo finally reappear happy days after Indigo was born

Photo of James
The couple was seen more in love than ever in unpublished photos

For: Pauline Flowers

Instagram: @camilo

Evaluna and Camilo finally reappear happy days after Indigo was born

A week after the madness that was unleashed by the announcement of the long-awaited arrival of Indigo, new parents, Camilo and Evaluna, finally reappear in social networks and happy romantic messages are dedicated.

Through their respective official Instagram accounts, The singers celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style.

It was in a series of stories that the interpreter of “Vida de rico” shared unpublished photos with his wife, to whom, of course, he dedicated a romantic message.

Instagram: @camilo

Camilo dedicates a romantic message to Evaluna

“I love you. Happy 7 years of boyfriends. Yours forever,” said the singer.

Ricardo Montaner’s daughter did the same and also with an Instagram story expressed love and gratitude for these seven years with the now father of her daughter.

“7 years of girlfriend with my husband. I love you, Camilo,” wrote the new mother.

Instagram: @evaluna

Evaluna sends a loving message to Camilo.JPG

The romantic dedications are given just a week after, with an emotional publication, they confirmed the arrival of Indigo, whom her fans are dying to meet.

Source link

