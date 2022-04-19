The couple was seen more in love than ever in unpublished photos For: Pauline Flowers APR. 17. 2022

Instagram: @camilo Evaluna and Camilo finally reappear happy days after Indigo was born

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A week after the madness that was unleashed by the announcement of the long-awaited arrival of Indigo, new parents, Camilo and Evaluna, finally reappear in social networks and happy romantic messages are dedicated.

Through their respective official Instagram accounts, The singers celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in style.

It was in a series of stories that the interpreter of “Vida de rico” shared unpublished photos with his wife, to whom, of course, he dedicated a romantic message.

Instagram: @camilo Camilo dedicates a romantic message to Evaluna

“I love you. Happy 7 years of boyfriends. Yours forever,” said the singer.

Ricardo Montaner’s daughter did the same and also with an Instagram story expressed love and gratitude for these seven years with the now father of her daughter.

“7 years of girlfriend with my husband. I love you, Camilo,” wrote the new mother.

Instagram: @evaluna Evaluna sends a loving message to Camilo.JPG